‘I’m sorry’: David Duchovny apologizes to his ‘X-Files’ co-star Gillian Anderson on his podcast

‘I’m sorry’: David Duchovny apologizes to his ‘X-Files’ co-star Gillian Anderson on his podcast
Lemonade Media

On his Fail Better podcast, David Duchovny buried the hatchet with Gillian Anderson over his relationship with her during their days on The X-Files

The pair, who remain friends, weren’t so during the shooting of the Fox phenomenon, and for that, Duchovny apologized.

“The part of this conversation that is the trickiest part for me is where I guess I would talk about, like, my failure of friendship or my failure of companionship or just co-starring,” Duchovny said. 

“There was a long time, working on the show, where we were just not even dealing with one another off camera,” David said, adding for the most part the audience had no idea. 

“There was a lot of tension, which didn’t matter, apparently, for the work because we’re both f****** crazy, I guess, that we could just go out there and do what we needed to do.”

Anderson agreed, “It’s crazy that we were able to present on camera the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time.”

Duchovny added they “missed a chance” at a friendship earlier on. “We missed a chance … because you’re the only person that knows what I was going through and I’m the only person that knows what you’re going through, and we didn’t make use of that.”

He concludes, “It’s nice for me to be able to say ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I regret’ or ‘I could have done better.’ Because once that’s out, all that’s left is gratitude and that’s the best place to be.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Keough and Presley in 2017 – Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts was “so moved” by the late Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir that she’s lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown

Lisa Marie’s actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.

Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, “I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”

People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as “her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.”

Also addressed are Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her famous father, her own “struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.”

Riley’s father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says. 

In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, “I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story.” 

For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, “What … I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and … turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.” 

The audiobook debuts on Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast teases what to expect in third and final season
‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast teases what to expect in third and final season
Sandy Morris/HBO

We’re heading back to the Sunflower State with martinis in hand one last time, as the third and final season of the HBO dramedy series Somebody Somewhere returns Sunday. 

Bridget Everett stars as Sam in the show, which is loosely based on her own life, and she reflected on what it’s like to have a TV show that so closely mirrors her experience.

“I think the last couple of years have been liberating and challenging because … I can be like, ‘Well, that’s a character.’ But a lot of times it is me or it is my feeling or is my experience. Sometimes it’s not,” she tells ABC Audio. 

So, what can we expect in season 3? 

Sam’s relationship with Joel, played by Jeff Hiller, has always been at the center of the series. Hannah Bos, co-creator and EP, shares how that will continue this season.

“In season 1, Joel sort of opens her up, then season 3, she’s open a little bit,” Bos says. “She has some room, they’ve influenced each other.”

How will Joel balance his bond with Sam and his budding relationship with Brad, played by Tim Bagley? Hiller hints, “Joel loves Brad and their relationship is beautiful. But there is this special connection that he has with Sam.” Paul Thureen, co-creator and EP, adds, “The story has always been about Sam and Joel, and I love where they end in this season.” 

And it’s not just Sam’s relationship with Joel that sees an evolution this season: Mary Catherine Garrison, who plays Sam’s sister Tricia, says that their relationship will see its own shift. “I think they’ve found this common ground, and they’ve found a way to relate to each other. And it’s like a new chapter for both of them.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show
Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show
Wyle in ‘The Pitt’ – Max/Warrick Page

Deadline is reporting that the estate of author Michael Crichton, the late bestselling author and one of the co-creators of ER, is suing one of the show’s stars, Noah Wyle, along with producers of an upcoming Max medical series called The Pitt.

According to the suit obtained by the trade, Crichton’s widow, Sherri, claims after a yearlong negotiation to reboot ER, Warner Bros. Television, ER‘s producer John Wells and other producers, including Wyle, walked away and “transplanted” the idea to a Pittsburgh-set medical series called The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max has already given the forthcoming series a 15-episode order.

The lawsuit states, “After negotiating unsuccessfully with Crichton’s estate for nearly a year for the right to reboot ER, Warner Bros. simply moved the show from Chicago to Pittsburgh, rebranded it The Pitt, and has plowed ahead without any attribution or compensation for Crichton and his heirs.”

It added, “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio and network as the planned ER reboot.”

The lawsuit charges the producers with “breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Critchton’s camp seeks to “redress that grievous wrong and to ensure that studios are held accountable to the creators upon whose imaginations and ingenuity their successes depend.”

It also says Wells’ actions were “a personal betrayal of a 30-year friendship” with the late author, who died at 66 in 2008.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.