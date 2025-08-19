Immigrant families fear Trump’s deportations as children return to school

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration’s targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts and parents who spoke to ABC News.

Los Angeles and Chicago’s school districts — the nation’s second- and third-largest public school systems, respectively — have returned with new guidance and protections for immigrant families wary of the federal government’s measures to curb illegal immigration.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said it will prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or federal law enforcement from accessing its facilities unless the agents produce a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge.

More than half a million Los Angeles Unified students are back in school with the district’s police force partnering with local law enforcement in an effort to protect its immigrant students. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stressed the district will provide students with a safe space “regardless of immigration status.”

This comes as immigrants nationwide are afraid of deportation from school campuses as the administration continues to tout its signature campaign promise.

During the first several months of the president’s second term, Esmeralda Alday, former executive director of dual language and English as a second language migrant education for the San Antonio Independent School District, said fear permeated through the immigrant families in her district unlike anything she had seen before.

Some mixed-status families — where one or both parents are undocumented but the kids are U.S. citizens — unenrolled from the district after Trump took office, according to Alday. She said it was not only due to the perceived threats from ICE but some families also received detention orders in the mail.

“It’s coming at our families from every angle,” Alday told ABC News. “It’s affecting our families from all angles, almost leaving them with no choice but to self deport.”

ImmSchools co-founder Viridiana Carrizales told ABC News that these families now dread dropping their kids off at school — some won’t even leave their homes — because they risk being detained. She claimed that the administration is not only targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records but immigrants at large.

“They don’t want our kids,” Carrizales said. “They don’t want immigrant kids in schools, they don’t want them to get educated and that’s what’s happening. We have parents who are not taking their kids to school, we have parents who are withdrawing their kids from programs that are critical for their children,” she added.

Carrizales, whose organization partners with school districts to create more welcoming and safe schools for K-12 immigrant students, said, “Not having these kids receive the support that they need is going to end up hurting us all.”

But as families and school officials brace for potential crackdowns this school year, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News that no arrests have been made on K-12 school grounds during Trump’s second term and ICE has yet to raid any K-12 campuses. According to McLaughlin, the majority of DHS’ arrests so far either have prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them.

McLaughlin also warned that no K-12 students who are U.S. citizens should fear deportation or ICE raids, even if their parents are undocumented.

“If you are here in the United States legally, there’s no immigration enforcement, because you’re here in the country legally,” she said.

In Trump’s first full day back in office, DHS lifted its longstanding restrictions that kept ICE from conducting raids on schools and other sensitive areas, including churches and hospitals. McLaughlin said the decision was made to ensure immigration agents weren’t hamstrung from doing their jobs.

“This actually should be a good thing for all communities,” she said. “Why would you want a criminal to take safe harbor in a hospital or house of worship or a school? I mean, why would you want someone to go ‘Oh, they won’t get me here, so I’m going to go and take safe harbor there.'”

During the last school year and more recently during summer learning, Carrizales and Alday said student absenteeism spiked in Texas school districts because of fear of federal law enforcement. As the fears continue, many schools are concerned that projected enrollment for this school year could drop, according to Carrizales.

Attendance has also plagued LAUSD, board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin said. Families are now navigating the virtual learning options the district offers.

Franklin said undocumented families have heightened anxiety about visiting schools during back-to-school night and other parent-teacher obligations.

“They’re struggling with the question of do I come to this one event that could be helpful for my child or do I ensure that I am here for them when they get home at the end of the day and it’s a no brainer for those who are genuinely fearful,” Franklin told ABC News.

“It’s permeating brown communities, in particular, [and] our Black immigrant communities, our Asian immigrant communities, of which there are many in Los Angeles,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump diagnosed with ‘chronic venous insufficiency’ after swelling: White House
ABC

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump underwent medical testing after he had been seen with deep bruises on his hand and swollen legs in recent days, and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

Leavitt said Trump noted “mild swelling in his lower legs,” which prompted the White House medical team to evaluate him. They concluded that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency — a condition in which there isn’t adequate blood flow in the veins in the legs. This can cause the blood to pool, causing swelling in the lower legs.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Leavitt said in the Thursday White House press briefing.

While chronic venous insufficiency is not considered a serious medical condition and it is treatable, it can be uncomfortable or painful. The condition is very common in older adults. Treatment typically can include medication to increase blood flow, elevating legs, or minor procedures to improve blood flow, or surgery in more severe cases.

There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and an echocardiogram showed normal cardiac structure and function, Leavitt said, adding that all results from testing were “within normal limits.”

Leavitt addressed photos circulated online that show minor bruising on the back of the president’s hand, attributing the bruising to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

“The president remains in excellent health,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt was later asked whether Trump had any discomfort relating to the condition, and she said that he felt none.

“Nope. No discomfort from the president at all. And you probably all see that on a day to day basis. He’s working around the clock,” Leavitt said.

The White House has released a memorandum from President Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, outlining the President’s recent health updates regarding his swollen legs and bruising on his hand — but it didn’t provide any additional details.

The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in April. The report from Barbabella, who performed Trump’s physical, stated that the president was “in excellent health” at the time.

Hegseth spars with Democratic senators during Congressional hearing
Hegseth spars with Democratic senators during Congressional hearing
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with some Democratic senators as he was grilled at a congressional hearing Wednesday about the Trump administration’s latest military actions.

The former Fox News host, who faced a contentious confirmation hearing, got into a heated exchange before the Senate Armed Services Committee with Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who questioned him over the military’s authority to arrest and detain protesters.

“It’s sort of amusing the extent to which the speculation is out there,” Hegseth said.

“So what is the order? Then list it out for us. List it out for us. Be a man. Did you authorize them to detain or arrest?” Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who served in Iraq, said.

The senator questioned Hegseth about the possibility of an order given for the military to use lethal force against protesters.

“I’m just asking the question. Don’t laugh,” Slotkin said after Hegseth brushed off the question.

“What is that based on?” Hegseth responded. “What evidence do you have that that order has ever been given?”

Slotkin responded that his predecessor, Mark Esper, didn’t accept such an order during the first administration.

“He had more guts and balls than you because he said, I’m not going to send in a uniformed military to do something that I know in my gut isn’t right … You’re pooh-poohing this,” the senator said.

Hegseth testified that there was “zero indication that an order was given to shoot protesters and that has not happened.”

But when she asked whether troops could use force against unarmed civilians, Hegseth wouldn’t say.

“I’d be careful what you read in books and believing it. Except for the Bible,” he said.

Hegseth responded similarly when questioned by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Ariz, earlier in the hearing.

Rosen asked about the firings of several top national security officials, including the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, that were allegedly done at the request of far-right social media influencer Laura Loomer.

“She’s been denounced even by Republicans, and the idea is that any leaders within our agency responsible for our nation’s security, somebody would be dismissed based on the advice of a social media influencer,” Rosen said.

“I don’t discuss who I talk about anything with, but ultimately, this is my decision and he serves at the pleasure of the president and that’s why he’s no longer there,” he said.

“Do you believe it’s appropriate for social media to influence personnel decisions in your department, yes or no?” Rosen asked. Time then expired. The chairman left a moment for Hegseth to answer the question, as witnesses often do after a lawmaker has asked their final question.

Hegseth took a beat, and said, “I believe your time is up.”

Rosen pushed back.

“Oh, it is not up to you to tell me when my time is up. I am going to say, Mr. Secretary, you’re either feckless or complicit. You’re not in control of your department,” she replied. “You [are] unserious. … I yield back and I don’t appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the secretary of defense.”

US should put nuclear reactors on moon before other countries do, acting NASA administrator says
US should put nuclear reactors on moon before other countries do, acting NASA administrator says
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Nuclear power on the moon is critical to the United States’ space exploration and national security goals, and the U.S. government should “move quickly” to build reactors there before its terrestrial rivals, according to a directive issued by Transportation Secretary and acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, which was obtained by ABC News.

One full “day” on the moon is two weeks of light followed by approximately two weeks of darkness (in Earth time). Nuclear energy, referred to as fission surface power, or FSP, in the directive, is a “sustainable” and “high-powered” energy source that can survive through the lunar night and be deployed on other celestial bodies, like Mars, according to Duffy.

“We’re in a race to the moon, in a race with China to the moon,” Duffy said at a press conference on Tuesday. “And to have a base on the moon, we need energy. And some of the key locations on the moon, we’re going to get solar power. But this vision technology is critically important, and so we’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars studying.”

“Can we do it? We are now going to move beyond studying, and we are going,” Duffy continued. “We have given direction to go. Let’s start to deploy our technology, to move to actually make this a reality.”

When reached for comment by ABC News, NASA said, “We’ll let these directives speak for themselves.”

The directive, dated July 31, calls for a “Fission Surface Power Program Executive” to be named within 30 days, who will implement and oversee the project and will report directly to the NASA administrator. It does not say what exactly the nuclear reactors would power on the moon.

“Since March 2024, China and Russia have announced on at least three occasions a joint effort to place a reactor on the Moon by the mid-2030s,” Duffy said in the directive. “The first country to do so could potentially declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States from establishing a planned Artemis presence if not there first.”

Politico was the first to report on this directive.

A second directive, issued on the same day by Duffy, aims to speed up the development of replacements for the International Space Station, which is set to retire by 2030.

While NASA has never used a fission nuclear reactor in space, it has been using nuclear material to power spacecraft since the 1960s. Known as radioisotope thermoelectric generators, or RTGs, these systems use the heat generated by the decay of plutonium-238, a nuclear element, to create electricity for powering spacecraft and rovers. Currently, NASA’s Curiosity rover on Mars is using an RTG system for its power.

In recent years, billions of dollars have been spent developing a new kind of nuclear reactor called Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These reactors produce less power than traditional reactors, but are significantly smaller in size. SMRs are still being developed in the U.S. and there are no units currently in operation.

“There’s a certain part of the moon that everyone knows is the best. We have ice there, we have sunlight there. We want to get there first and claim that for America,” Duffy said Tuesday.

