In boosting Kamala Harris at DNC, Obamas go high and low
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — Barack and Michelle Obama used their star power to lift up Vice President Kamala Harris — and eviscerate her opponent.

Representing Democrats’ modern version of political royalty, the former president and former first lady brought a raucous Chicago crowd to its feet with their distinctively soaring rhetoric. But compared to past speeches, these were different.

“When they go low, we go high,” Michelle Obama famously said during her 2016 Democratic National Convention speech. 

On Tuesday, they did both.

Both praised Harris Tuesday as someone uniquely capable of connecting with the American people and deserving of a groundswell of support, issuing calls to action for Democrats to get out to the polls this November.

“Kamala Harris won’t be focused on her problems, she’ll be focused on yours. As president, she won’t just cater to her own supporters, punish those who refuse to kiss the ring or bend the knee. She’ll work on behalf of every American. That’s who Kamala is,” Barack Obama said.

“We cannot afford for anyone to sit on their hands and wait to be called upon. Don’t complain if no one from the campaign has specifically reached out to ask for your support. There is simply no time for that kind of foolishness. You know what we need to do. So, consider this to be your official ask: Michelle Obama is asking you, no I’m telling y’all, to do something,” Michelle Obama said to cheers in her speech introducing her husband.

Beyond promoting Harris, they also touted a vision of a country united, where citizens give each other the benefit of the doubt and can even learn from each other.

“Democracy isn’t just a bunch of abstract principles and dusty laws in some books somewhere. It’s the values we live by. It’s the way we treat each other, including those who don’t look like us or pray like us or see the world exactly like we do,” Barack Obama said. “To make progress on the things we care about, the things that really affect people’s lives, we need to remember that we’ve all got our blind spots and contradictions and prejudices.”

They also held nothing back in going after former President Donald Trump.

Both criticized Trump in sweeping terms, with Michelle Obama calling his style of politics “small,” and questioning ” Why would we accept this from anyone seeking our highest office?” and Barack Obama saying that Americans “do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos.”

But they also went after Trump in specific ways that were both cutting and, at times, below the belt.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?'” Michelle Obama said in likely the most memorable line of the night, referencing Trump’s claims that immigrants are taking jobs away from Black citizens.

And Obama knocked Trump for his “weird obsession with crowd sizes,” measuring out his hands in a way that some on social media interpreted as a reference to genitalia size.

Each time, the crowd roared.

Democrats hailed the speech, arguing it’s just what the doctor ordered.

The speeches were “great bookends,” said Pete Giangreco, a Democratic strategist who worked on Obama’s campaigns. “Instead of making Trump big and ominous, they made him small and petty and his gripes old and tired.”

“This was just a grand slam,” added veteran Democratic strategist David Brand. “I just think that they prosecuted the case against the convicted felon so marvelously and showed that America needs to get back to normalcy and away from the chaos that is Trumpism.”

The tone of the speeches, both optimistic and critical, inspiring and combative, underscored precisely where the Democratic Party finds itself this year.

The party is jubilant over Harris’ rise to the top of its ticket, particularly after President Joe Biden’s disastrous June debate left Democrats feeling hopeless about their electoral chances in November. The United Center this week, like the party base, has been electrified.

“I am feeling fired up. I am feeling ready to go,” Barack Obama said, echoing an old campaign slogan. “I am feeling hope because this convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible. Because we have a chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life trying to give people the same chances America gave her.”

But lingering fears of a Trump comeback loom over the euphoria, with attendees repeatedly bringing up the 2016 election cycle, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, another historic female candidate who Democrats were confident would win.

“People saw what happens when voters are complacent. Complacency handed us Donald Trump,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, told ABC News Tuesday.

With that fear, Democrats are leaving nothing to chance, unwilling to dull their rhetorical knives’ edges in the face of what they describe as nothing short of a risk to democracy in the form of Trump’s comeback bid.

“We’re talking about people who beat police officers with sticks and the American flag on Jan. 6 trying to steal a free and fair election. I’m sorry, I totally reject that,” Brand said when asked about if the Obamas’ rhetoric violated the rule of going high and not low.. “I don’t have patience for that argument about their feelings.”

Trump NABJ interview had contentious start with attacks on journalists, political rival
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Former President Donald Trump’s interview on Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago kicked off with a contentious start where he refused to answer his previous comments and why Black voters should trust him.

Trump had a conversation with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba.

The first question came from ABC’s Scott, who asked about Trump’s past inflammatory rhetoric toward women of color.

“Now that you were asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?” Scott asked.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question. So, in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say hello. Who are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network. A terrible network,” Trump began.

He also lashed out at NABJ for starting the program late and said they had him attending under false pretenses that his 2024 opponent would be participating, too.

“I love the Black population of this country,” he said, pointing to his work with Sen. Tim Scott on “opportunity zones” and his work on the economy.

When ABC’s Scott followed up by asking him to answer her question, Trump responded: “I have answered the question. I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.”

The former president went on to mock Vice President Kamala Harris and when asked about Republican comments that she is a “DEI” hire, Trump deflected — asking the journalist instead to define DEI, which she did repeatedly.

NABJ is working with Politifact for real-time fact checking on Trump’s comments.

Trump’s appearance has stoked some criticism. April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief of theGrio who was awarded the NABJ’s “Journalist of the Year” back in 2017, wrote online that his invitation was “a slap in the face.”

Karen Attiah, the co-chair of the convention, resigned earlier this week after the NABJ announced Trump’s appearance. Attiah wrote in a post on X, “To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” explaining that his appearance was only partly behind her decision and that it was “influenced by a variety of factors.”

Others, however, have defended the decision.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend, who was formerly Harris’s spokesperson, wrote on X: “Some of the best journalists in the country are members of NABJ. So, why wouldn’t they interview Trump? He is the Republican nominee.”

“NABJ didn’t platform Trump. The voters in the Republican primary did. Just like anyone else who is running for President, he should sit for serious interviews and answer real questions,” she wrote.

Vice President Harris was also invited to attend, according to NABJ, which has hosted presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle for years. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton have all attended the convention.

NABJ, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it was in contact with Harris’s team for an in-person panel before Biden had dropped out but “were advised by her campaign that her schedule could not accommodate this request.”

“The last update we were provided was that Harris would not be available in person or virtually during our Convention. We are in talks about virtual options in the future and are still working to reach an agreement,” Lemon said.

Though the Associated Press and NPR reported the organization declined an offer for her to appear virtually on Wednesday.

As Trump is in Chicago, Harris on Wednesday will have lunch with Biden at the White House before traveling to Houston, Texas, for a political event and to deliver remarks Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s 60th International Biennial Boule. The sorority is a historically Black organization with hundreds of chapters across the U.S. and internationally.

As the 2024 race ramps up, both Harris and Trump will be looking to shore up support among Black voters.

On the campaign trail this year, Trump’s suggested Black voters relate to his indictment and has frequently claims he will stop undocumented immigrants from taking “Black jobs.”

Harris, who is likely to be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to head a major party’s presidential ticket, recently encouraged Black voters to help make history by supporting her. In her speech, she pointed to wins under the current administration like the Child Tax Credit that reduced Black child poverty, student loan relief and lowering the costs of prescription drugs.

“In this moment, I believe we face a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past, and with your support, I am fighting for our nation’s future, and let us be clear about what that future looks like,” Harris said at the event.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found enthusiasm for Harris as the Democratic nominee had peaked among Democrats (88%) and Black Americans (70%).

How the Russian prisoner swap that freed Gershkovich, Whelan took place, according to officials
How the Russian prisoner swap that freed Gershkovich, Whelan took place, according to officials
POTUS/X

(WASHINGTON) — The largest prisoner exchange with Russia since the Cold War took months of detailed negotiations that directly involved the president, government officials told ABC News.

The deal, which freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, involved several nations and included key exchanges by President Joe Biden, according to the officials. The deal also freed Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist, and Vladimir Kara-Muza, a legal permanent resident of the U.S.

“In the context of the war against Ukraine and the overall degradation of our relations with Russia, securing the release of Americans detained in Russia has been uniquely challenging,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

Biden said at a press conference on Thursday, “If anyone questions if allies matter, they do, they matter.”

Negotiations gained traction in last 2 weeks: Sources

Even on the day he announced he was no longer seeking re-election, Biden, who was recovering from COVID-19, was on the phone working to secure this deal, a senior administration official told ABC News.

“The hour before he released that statement – literally an hour before he released that statement – he was on the phone with his Slovenian counterpart urging them to make the final arrangements and get this deal over the finish line,” the official said.

“This exchange is not by accident. It really is the result of a heck of a lot of leadership by President Biden and by the strength of relationships,” a senior administration official said.

Alexei Navalny’s death affected negotiations

Sullivan revealed Thursday that the U.S. and its allies were working on a prisoner deal that would have included the release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested by Russian officials in 2021.

Russian authorities announced Feb. 16 that Navalny had died while in prison.

The U.S. negotiation team “felt like the wind had been taken out of our sails in terms of efforts to get Paul and Evan back home,” upon learning of Navalny’s death, a senior administration official told ABC News.

But Sullivan, who happened to have a meeting scheduled with Evan’s family that day, felt differently, according to the official.

“He still saw a path forward, he thought it was going to be a little bit more of a rocky path, and it might take us a little bit longer than we thought,” the official said.

“He gathered the team together and he told him to not let Navalny’s death totally torpedo our opportunities to get these folks out,” the official said. “And he instructed them to come up with some additional options to make it politically viable, particularly politically viable to the Germans.”

Germany played key role in release

One key sticking point, according to Sullivan, was that Russia “would not agree to the release of these individuals without an exchange that included Vadim Krasikov,” who was in German custody for allegedly gunning down a Kremlin opponent in Germany.

“That required extensive diplomatic engagement with our German counterparts, starting at the top with the President himself, who worked this issue directly with Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz. We are deeply grateful to Germany for their partnership,” Sullivan said.

To get the German’s on board, a senior administration official credited not only Sullivan’s work to get a proposal in place, but also Biden’s relationship with German Chancellor Scholz.

“All culminated, really, in a call by President Biden to Chancellor Scholz, and then a follow-on visit by Chancellor Scholz in February, where, basically, Chancellor Scholz responded to the president saying, ‘For you, I will do this.’ The president then turned to Jake and said, Get it done,'” the official said.

The administration official stressed that “nobody’s turning a blind eye” to the crimes of Krasikov, or his connection to Russian intelligence service, but said “tough decisions” needed to me made to get these four innocent people back home and to their families.

Swap won’t affect Russian-US relations

There should be no expectation of improved U.S.-Russia relations going forward, according to a senior administration official.

This official said the administration has shown it can hold Russia accountable for its aggression on the world stage while “compartmentalizing out” the work on securing the release of Americans that are wrongfully detained.

“I would be cautious and would counsel anyone to be cautious in surmising from this that it’s some sort of breakthrough in the relationship and it portends some détente with Russia or an easing of the tensions in our relationship.”

This official said Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, pressure on NATO allies and across Europe, and the “burgeoning defense relationship” Putin is forming with China, North Korea and Iran are “of significant concern.”

“We will not see a policy change by President Biden and the administration when it comes to standing up to Putin’s aggression.”

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Illinois voters speak to ABC News on the economy, immigration and their other 2024 issues
Illinois voters speak to ABC News on the economy, immigration and their other 2024 issues
ABC News

(CHICAGO) — As the Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago, four Illinois voters spoke with ABC News about what issues are most important to them leading up to the 2024 election.

Seated around a table at Green Door Tavern, one of the city’s oldest, they discussed how they view the state of the economy, immigration and health care. A recent ABC News poll found those three issues ranked high in importance for U.S. adults this cycle, with 89% of respondents listing the economy as their top issue.

For Edgar Diaz, a 43-year-old Chicago resident and moderate voter, a top concern was the cost of living.

“I believe that the middle-working class were the engine of the economy but when we have millions of folks that are unable to afford health care, housing, child care, I mean that holds back our economy,” he said. “So I want to make sure that those are addressed, and that our folks that are working to achieve that, that their voices are heard, that they’re that they’re supported, and also making sure that you know their their work is valued for this economy as well too.”

Diaz said he believed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will protect workers, and it was a major reason why he plans to vote for them in this race.

Valerie Jencks, a Democrat who is also supporting the Harris-Walz ticket, agreed with Diaz that workers are the backbone of the country and should be taken care of.

“We have gotten to this place where we’re labeling and categorizing so many different things, and it’s these people against these people. And if I give something over here, then I’m taking away something over here. And that simply is not the case,” she said.

“We need to get back to recognizing that we are one country with a variety of people and a variety of needs,” Jencks continued. “Helping everybody with health care is not socialism. Providing everybody with housing is not socialism. What we’re talking about is providing for the basic needs of human beings who are members of one country, and preserving that and the issues that support those ideas are absolutely fundamentally what I believe in.”

David Spada, a conservative Republican who will back his party’s candidates this cycle, jumped in to question government resources spent on immigrants coming to the country while many Americans struggle financially.

“But how is it fair that people are coming to this country getting free health care, whereas people who work hard and have jobs and can’t afford health insurance have to basically struggle and have enormous doctor bills?” he said.

A lively exchange ensued between the voters on immigration, which Spada said he believed was a top issue for most Americans along with the economy and safety.

Grace Walters, 25, said she will likely support Harris and Walz in November because of their willingness to address constituent concerns and adapt their political stances.

While Walters expressed disagreement with their approach to international issues, specifically the Israel-Gaza war and military aid for Israel, she said they are more aligned on other key issues for her.

“But as far as things like same-sex marriage protection and abortion rights and a woman’s right to choose and all of those things, I think the only people that I see really talking about that and caring about that are Harris and Walz,” she said.

