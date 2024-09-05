In Brief: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ drops a trailer, and more

Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser to A Minecraft Movie, the action comedy based on the block-building videogame phenomenon. The movie stars Jason Momoa in an a pretty extraordinary wig — with bangs, no less — as well as Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, and Peacemaker‘s Danielle Brooks, as well as Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. Apparently, Momoa, Brooks, and Myers’ characters find themselves transported to the cubist world of the game, where they encounter Steve, the avatar for every player in the game — here revealed to be Jack Black. The movie from Napoleon Dynamite and Black’s Nacho Libre director Jared Hess, opens April 4, 2025…

Netflix has greenlit an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer‘s 2020 companion novel Twilight: Midnight Sun. “A retelling of the first entry in the Twilight story, Midnight Sun unfolds entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the captivating, and yes, extremely sparkly vampire who catches a young Bella Swan’s attention,” the streamer teases on its blog, Tudum.

The one-time sitcom king Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Caesars Palace in 2025. The stand-up and Unfrosted star is about to celebrate his 100th show at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, making him Ceasars’ longest-running headliner and one of the longest-running headliners in the history of Las Vegas. There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld’s final performances in 2024 on Friday and Saturday, but the venue has announced tickets will go on sale Friday for his 2025 stand. 

Peacock has dropped a trailer for its next true-crime series, The World’s Most Notorious Killers. Each of the five episodes center on a gruesome crime. The show “travels the globe to reveal the chilling stories of five renowned international murder cases, featuring firsthand accounts from individuals close to each case and those seeking justice.” The show debuts Sept. 17 on the streaming service.



Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ case after defense claims evidence was withheld
RAMSAY DE GIVE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, a New Mexico judge dismissed Alec Baldwin‘s Rust case on Friday. The dismissal came on day three of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial in connection with the deadly on-set shooting.

The judge granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the case, in which they claimed that live ammunition related the investigation, which came into the hands of local law enforcement, was “concealed” from them.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said the state’s discovery violation — the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence — “injected needless delay into the proceedings,” approached “bad faith” and was “highly prejudicial to the defendant.”

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said in granting the motion to dismiss with prejudice, meaning Baldwin cannot be tried again on the charge.

Baldwin reacted emotionally as the judge explained her ruling.

The decision followed a day-long motion hearing at the trial over the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.

The court discussed the defense’s motion in the absence of the jury. In an unexpected move, the special prosecutor on the case, Kari Morrissey, also called herself to testify on the matter.

During cross-examination of Morrissey, it was revealed that the other prosecutor in the case, Erlinda Ocampo Johnson, resigned from the case on Friday. Morrissey said it was because Johnson “didn’t agree with the decision to have a public hearing.”

Ryan Reynolds teases Nat Geo series ‘Underdogs’ with documentary clip about “boring” wolverines
Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

In a bit of a hat trick, Ryan Reynolds managed to plug his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, tweak his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman and promote an upcoming nature series he’s narrating for Nat Geo in one fell swoop. 

Reynolds captioned a social media video post, “Many of you haven’t been asking about the wolverine documentary we didn’t spend much time making.” He presented a nature video of an actual wolverine, “one of the largest and laziest members of the weasel family,” which “is actually pretty boring.” 

“We shot 15 hours,” Ryan narrates of footage of the animal sleeping and scratching itself. “And these are the HIGHLIGHTS!” 

He also deadpans that the animals are known for “their pungent aroma,” adding, “I can vouch for the ‘pungent aroma’ part, especially after a dance number.”

The nature video then cuts to a view of Jackman in his Wolverine — capital W — costume, to which Ryan says, “Here we can see an older male wolverine, sadly sulking out of its den one last time, probably for a paycheck.”

It cuts back to the footage of the actual animal, which Ryan insists “just f****** sucks.” 

The snippet ends with a plug for Underdogs, which is a real nature documentary coming out in 2025 from National Geographic. It’s a project that Reynolds promised in 2023 to be “entertaining, surprising and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast.”

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and ABC News.

Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more in ‘The Boroughs’, from the Duffer Bros.
The Duffer Bros. – Netflix

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have lined up some impressive names for the forthcoming sci-fi series they’re producing called The Boroughs.

Netflix has tapped Oscar winner Geena Davis and nominee Alfre Woodard; Tony-winning Spider-Man baddie Alfred Molina; The Sinner Emmy nominee Bill Pullman; and Denis O’Hare from American Horror Story and Clarke Peters for the eight-episode series.

According to the streamer, they play residents of a seemingly picturesque New Mexico retirement community who “must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

The show was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, vets of the beloved Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

To the streamer’s blog, Tudum, the Duffers enthused, “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

