In brief: Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler to lead HBO’s ‘Lanterns’ and more

In brief: Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler to lead HBO’s ‘Lanterns’ and more

HBO has revealed Genius: MLK/X star Aaron Pierre has been tapped to play John Stewart in HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern series, joining Kyle Chandler, who Deadline reports will play Green Lantern/Hal Jordan. Lanterns, DC Studios’ first live-action series under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” per the studio …

Max has released a teaser trailer for season 3 of Mindy Kaling‘s comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The series returns Nov. 21, followed by one new episode weekly at 9 p.m. ET through Jan. 23 on Max …

Nate Bargatze, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in as many years, is returning to Netflix for a pair of standup comedy specials, according to Deadline. The first, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, will debut on Dec. 24. Bargatze’s first two Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American, aired in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He chose Prime Video as the outlet for his last special, 2023’s Hello World

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Lionsgate

The saying “any press is good press” usually doesn’t extend to bad movie reviews, but in Francis Ford Coppola‘s case for his epic Megalopolis, that seems to be the strategy.

The latest trailer for the star-packed, mostly self-funded pet project from the Oscar winner begins with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne: “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then leans into the bad reviews Coppola has gotten in the past for movies that became classics, like Apocalypse Now and even its predecessor, the Academy Award-winning epic The Godfather.

In 1972, the latter film was called “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie,” according to a review in The Village Voice.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” Fishburne continues, presenting scenes from Megalopolis, for which Coppola assembled an impressive cast, including Oscar winners like Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight to Oscar nominees Fishburne and Adam Driver, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Not coincidentally, the movie, which had its premiere in May at the Cannes International Film Festival, has already had its share of lukewarm reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%, but it remains to be seen if time — and The Motion Picture Academy, for that matter — will be kinder to it than some of those critics have been.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Joan’s journey continues with ’80s prom-themed date, talent show
‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Joan’s journey continues with ’80s prom-themed date, talent show
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan Vassos‘ season of the Golden Bachelorette continued on Wednesday night with a fun ’80s prom-themed date and an epic talent show.

The episode featured Vassos going on a romantic one-on-one date and two group dates.

The men immediately had Vassos on their mind when host Jesse Palmer met with them at the mansion to explain the dates up ahead.

For the first group date, Vassos chose Gary, Bob, Jonathan, Charles L., Mark A., Jordan, Guy and Keith and surprised them with an ’80s prom-themed date, complete with looks inspired by the theme.

While getting ready, the men reminisced about their own prom memories from back in the day. They were picked up at the mansion by Vassos, who arrived in a white stretch limo.

Their date, which was held in a school, featured a live performance by singer Taylor Dayne of her iconic song “Tell It to My Heart.” The night was also filled with a dance-off and all the nostalgic prom details, like a photo booth, games, snacks and more.

At the end of the night Jonathan was named prom king and received the first group date rose.

After the two group dates, one-on-one date and a fun barbeque at the mansion, Vassos said goodbye to four men.

Here are the men who remain:

Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Spader reportedly rejoining MCU as Ultron in ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Vision’
James Spader reportedly rejoining MCU as Ultron in ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Vision’
Marvel Studios – Will Hart/NBC via Getty Images

Vision, the spin-off from WandaVision starring Paul Bettany reprising as the titular Avenger android, will also feature a throwback star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: James Spader.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says the former Blacklist star will be reprising as Ultron, the killer robot from whose consciousness Vision was partially spawned in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Ultron was an A.I. created by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark as a peacekeeper, but it went amok and turned itself into a “murder bot,” as Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner later put it.

According to the film, Ultron was essentially one of the Vision’s “fathers,” along with Stark, Banner and JARVIS, Stark’s A.I. assistant.

While Vision was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, he was brought back to life by his grieving wife, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), in WandaVision — first as a magical projection from her grief-addled mind and later in a physical white form built from the original’s corpse by a government agency. 

The Vision series reportedly centers on this reborn Vision version, and according to the trade, Terry Matalas is calling the shots on the Disney+-bound Marvel Studios show. 

The first WandaVision spin-off, the witchy Agatha All Along, debuts on the streaming service in September.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.