In brief: Adrian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 and more

In brief: Adrian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 and more

Everybody wants to know the new season 2 cast of Nobody Wants This. Adrian Moayed and Alex Karpovsky are joining the second season of the popular Netflix show, Deadline reports. Moayed will play Dr. Andy, a charming psychotherapist who will serve as a love interest for Morgan, played by Justine Lupe. Karpovsky, however, will play Big Noah, a rabbi who will be a new work rival for Adam Brody‘s Noah …

Season 4 of Hacks will feature several new faces. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman and Eric Balfour have joined the cast in guest starring roles in the fourth season of the Max comedy series, according to Variety. The new season will follow a tug-of-war between Deborah and Ava as they try to get their late night show off the ground …

We now know who will star in Jesse Armstrong‘s much anticipated followup to Succession. Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef will star in Armstrong’s feature directorial debut, Deadline reports. The film will air on HBO this spring. Its plot follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst a rolling international crisis …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling ‘Good American Family’ trailer, inspired by a true story
Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling ‘Good American Family’ trailer, inspired by a true story
Hulu

The official trailer for Good American Family has arrived, offering a first look at Hulu’s gripping new drama.

The series was inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, and features an all-star cast including Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara.

Narrated by Pompeo, who stars as Kristine Barnett, the clip opens with a voiceover: “I’ve always considered myself blessed. I’ve known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe.”

The trailer then teases a complex tale of shifting perspectives, mounting threats and unsettling accusations.

Faith Reid takes on the role of Grace, whose adoption initially seems like a fresh start, until her new family’s dream turns into a chilling nightmare filled with suspense, twists and shocking revelations.

“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism,” a brief synopsis for the show reads.

The show marks Pompeo’s first major role since Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005. After playing Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes, she stepped down as a series regular in 2023 but has continued to make guest appearances.

Good American Family will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will be released weekly.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Florence Pugh on why it’s important for her not to ‘fit into stereotypes made by others’
Florence Pugh on why it’s important for her not to ‘fit into stereotypes made by others’
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Florence Pugh isn’t letting anything or anyone change who she is.

In an interview with The Times published on Sunday, the actress talked about living life unapologetically and opened up about how “exhausting” it is for women to be in the film industry.

“There are fine lines women have to stay within, otherwise they are called a diva, demanding, problematic,” Pugh said. “And I don’t want to fit into stereotypes made by others.”

When it comes to beauty standards in film and television, Pugh said she recalls the “godawful headlines” about actresses like Keira Knightley and their appearance, despite their talent.

“The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look,” she said.

Still, she added, “Look, not everybody has legs that go on for days. I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn’t represented.”

The conversations around how women look in the film industry inspired Pugh to not give into the negative comments or change the way she looked to fit in.

“I wanted to challenge how women were perceived, how we are supposed to look,” she said. “Actually I wasn’t trying to challenge. I just wanted to be there, to make space for a version of a person that isn’t all the things they used to have to be.”

In the past, Pugh has called out trolls for criticizing her looks or her fashion choices. In 2022, after wearing a pink, see-through Valentino gown to a fashion show, she took to Instagram and told those commenting on her body to “grow up” and “respect all women.”

Pugh said she’s “proud” that she’s “stuck by myself” over the years “and look the way I look.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Theo James takes on double duty in Osgood Perkins’ new horror flick, ‘The Monkey’
Theo James takes on double duty in Osgood Perkins’ new horror flick, ‘The Monkey’
Courtesy of NEON

The Monkey hits theaters Feb. 21 and it’s going to be a bloody good time.

In the adaptation of the 1980 Stephen King short story of the same name, Theo James takes on double duty starring as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who are forced to confront a murderous cursed toy from their childhood, a wind-up monkey.

Despite experiencing the same traumatic events, James describes the brothers as complete opposites, sharing, “[Hal] had dealt with death around himself a lot, and he’d come to terms with it in a way. And then juxtaposing that with Bill, who is trying to escape death … he’s just a scared child that has never evolved beyond childhood and is desperately afraid. And as a result, he’s looking for love and immortality in the wrong places. The wrong place happens to be a maniacal monkey.”

Director Osgood Perkins, who also directed the 2024 horror film Longlegs, shared that he had no hesitation when it came to sharing his adaptation of the story with the King of Horror, King.

“I was pretty confident that … the handle I had on it was … pretty true, was pretty authentic,” he says. “I felt like I was an authority on sort of the insanity of life and death. It’s like sort of been something I’ve dealt with in my life. So, I felt like I knew what I was talking about, and I was approaching it with sort of humor.”

King gave his stamp of approval, and Perkins says, “Ultimately, he loves the movie. So all things worked out.” 

And Perkins does not hold back on the insanity of death with plenty of creative and humorous killings — if you have the guts to watch.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.