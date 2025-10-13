In brief: ‘All Her Fault’ trailer and more

The official trailer for All Her Fault has arrived. The upcoming series stars Sarah Snook as a mother who arrives to pick up her young child from a play date only to find her son nowhere to be seen, and a mother she doesn’t recognize at the door. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning and Michael Peña also star in the new series, which premieres Nov. 6 on Peacock …
The shows Countdown and Butterfly have been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline reports that the streaming service has made the decision not to renew either Countdown or Butterfly for sophomore seasons. Countdown starred Jensen Ackles while Butterfly was led by Daniel Dae Kim …
Anna Kendrick and JK Simmons are teaming up for a new geo-political thriller series. Variety reports the actors will co-star in the show Embassy. The plot follows an American diplomat who faces an impossible challenge: protect the U.S. ambassador, or follow his orders to exfiltrate an asset at the embassy …
Can you tell me when to get, when to get Sesame Street on Netflix?
The beloved children’s TV program will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 10 with the premiere of season 56, the streaming platform has announced.
A brand-new season of the classic series will return “to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings,” according to an official description from the streamer.
Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang will “show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it’s learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile,” its official description reads.
The new batch of Sesame Street episodes will be available on the same day and date in the U.S. on Netflix, and on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms. This will make the show available to watch for free for children around the country.
Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will allow for “even more character-driven humor and heart.”
Sesame Street first aired in 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.
As for other children’s content coming to Netflix, season 2 of Ms. Rachel arrives on Sept. 1, while season 12 of Gabby’s Dollhouse debuts on Nov. 17.
A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an American Idol music supervisor and her songwriter husband, police in Los Angeles said Tuesday, even as many questions about the slayings remain unanswered.
The victims — Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 — were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.
The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — was arrested at his home on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told reporters on Tuesday. He said Boodarian had scaled a fence onto the property and was inside when the victims arrived home and then shot and killed them during a “violent struggle.”
It is believed the couple were killed on July 10, when the Los Angeles Police Department received two calls about a possible burglary at the address in Encino after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.
Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said earlier. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or of any other trouble and left, the official said.
However, surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, he said.
A friend of the victims called police on Monday for a welfare check, Golan said. Responding officers saw blood on the porch and broke a window to get inside where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said earlier.
The motive remains unclear, Golan said. He said the house did not appear to be ransacked.
“We’re looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” he said.
Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims and said Boodarian is not a suspect in any other burglaries, police sources said earlier.
There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, the lieutenant said.
The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, he said.
Kaye had been with the TV show American Idol since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC singing competition series.
“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”
One of George R. R. Martin‘s fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that AnnieShapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin’s novel Fire and Blood …
Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard’s website, the program “is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management.” …
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter …