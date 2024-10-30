In brief: ‘Alpha Gang’ adds to cast, Gotham Award nominees announced and more

The new alien invasion film Alpha Gang has landed an all-star cast. Deadline reports the film, produced and starring Cate Blanchett, has just added Channing TatumZoë Kravitz, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough. The film follows a group of aliens, disguised as a 1950s biker gang, sent to conquer Earth. While there they “succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all: emotions” …

Nominees for the 2024 Gotham Awards have been announced, with the film Anora leading the pack with four nominations, including Best Feature. Luca Guadagnino’s tennis film Challengers, starring Zendaya, is also up for Best Feature, as is Babygirl, A Different Man and Nickel Boys. Other nominees include Nicole Kidman, Adrien Brody, Pamela Anderson, Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin and Demi Moore. The 2024 Gotham Awards will be handed out Dec. 2 in New York City …

The cast of the mystery thriller Assassination just got bigger. The film, directed by Barry Levinson, had already cast Al Pacino, and now Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston have joined the cast. The film centers on Dorothy Kilgallen, played by Chastain, who Levinson describes as “the first female crime reporter in America.” The film looks at JFK’s assassination from Kilgallen’s perspective as she investigates her suspicion that Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone

Selena Gomez shares she is unable to carry her own children: “Something I had to grieve”
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared new details about her future journey to motherhood.

The singer and actress told Vanity Fair she is unable to carry her own children in an interview released on Monday.

“I haven’t ever said this … but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Selena said.

She said becoming a parent one day may not happen the way she originally envisioned it, but she is now “in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” Selena said. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. In 2015, she shared that she underwent chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune illness.

The pop star, who is in a relationship with Benny Blanco, had a firm plan to start a family by age 35 before she started dating him.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” Selena said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Selena also said she has “never been loved this way.”

“He’s just been a light,” Selena said. “A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix
KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+
K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Action-packed trailer for new ‘Yellowstone’ season drops ahead of Nov. 10 premiere
Paramount Network

Yellowstone fans: war is coming. 

That’s the takeaway from the new trailer to the fifth season of the series, teasing scheming, murder, mayhem and more. 

While Kevin Costner did not return for the final episodes, he’s in the trailer and his John Dutton declares defiantly to his son-in-law, Rip (Cole Hauser), “Everyone’s forgotten who runs this valley. It’s time to remind them.”

Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton is also seen telling Rip, “Our family’s legacy needs this ranch.” 

“Then I’ll protect it with my life,” he vows.

We also see her scheming adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the wake of starting impeachment proceedings against his governor dad earlier in season 5. His enabler/handler Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) purrs at him, “Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions. And you are the younger lion.”

Whatever lies ahead, it’s not just politics: John’s loyal son Kayce (Luke Grimes) takes a blood oath with Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Native power player. “We are brothers now,” he tells the younger Dutton.

To that end, we see a large gathering of men on horseback, including Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), his face covered in warpaint.

Costner bookends the trailer, saying, “This war is just beginning.”

Beth replies, “The only thing left to do is kill as much as you can before they kill you.”

The new season is set to debut Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

