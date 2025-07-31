In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in ‘House of the Dragon’ and more
One of George R. R. Martin‘s fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that AnnieShapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin’s novel Fire and Blood …
Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard’s website, the program “is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management.” …
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter …
Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser are on a mission to steal a Native American artifact from the guys who stole it first in the trailer for the new movie Americana.
Sweeney plays a waitress who dreams of going to Nashville to become a country singer, if she only had the money. After Hauser’s character, a military veteran, overhears a conversation about how much an antiquities dealer would pay a criminal to steal the priceless artifact, he and Sweeney’s character hatch a plan to rob the robbers and get the money for themselves.
In the mix are singer/actress Halsey, playing a “desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past”; a little kid who believes he’s the reincarnation of Sitting Bull; and the leader of an Indigenous group who also wants the artifact.
The film, which also stars Eric Dane and Simon Rex, arrives in theaters Aug. 22.
Gwyneth Paltrow is putting a polished spin on one of the summer’s messiest viral moments.
Nearly two weeks after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in a now-infamous moment on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert with the company’s former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, the Goop founder made a surprise appearance in a new video for the tech company.
The ad, posted on Astronomer’s social media accounts, features Paltrow seated at a desk delivering a calm, corporate-style message: “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. We’ve had a lot of questions over the last few days.”
She then goes on to handle what she says are the “most common” questions they’ve gotten — such as “OMG! What the actual f?” — by ignoring them and instead restating what it is that Astronomer does, which is, apparently, “data workflow automation.”
The caption reads: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”
Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whose band was performing when the jumbotron footage was captured at the July 16 show in Boston.
The video of the incident, which showed a man and a woman appearing to embrace and then ducking after being put on screen, quickly spread online and sparked speculation about the executives’ identities and marital status.
Byron and Cabot have not commented on the viral video.
Astronomer later confirmed that both Byron and Cabot had exited the company.
Byron was placed on leave pending an investigation and has since resigned. Cabot’s departure was announced Thursday.
One of the most popular video game franchises is getting a series adaptation.
Netflix has greenlit a live-action TV series adaptation based on Assassin’s Creed.
The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”
The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.
Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.
“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Patino and Wiener said in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.”
More than anything, however, the show’s creators say Assassin’s Creed is about the value of human connection across time.
“And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet,” Patino and Wiener said.
Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.