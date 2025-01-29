In brief: Amelia Dimoldenberg to return as Oscars red carpet correspondent and more

In brief: Amelia Dimoldenberg to return as Oscars red carpet correspondent and more

Kirsten Dunst, Keanu Reeves and Daniel Brühl have started production on the new Ruben Östlund movie The Entertainment System is Down, Deadline reports. The film is a dark satire set on a flight between England and Australia where the entertainment system fails and passengers must remain bored for the entirety of the trip. As filming has begun, Connor Swindells, Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, Lindsay Duncan, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist, Elle Piper and Tea Stjärne have also been revealed as part of the cast …

Amelia Dimoldenberg is returning to the Oscars red carpet. The comedian and Chicken Shop Date host will serve as the social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks her second year in a row holding the position. As part of her duties, she’ll interview nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet before the ceremony, which will air live on March 2 on ABC and Hulu …

Kate Mara has joined Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington in the upcoming Apple limited series Imperfect Women. Deadline reported the news on Tuesday, saying that Mara’s role is still under wraps. The show will be based on the 2021 novel written by Araminta Hall, which examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decadeslong friendship between three women …

‘Full House’ alum Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘My own personal battle’
Full House alum Dave Coulier announced on the newest episode of his podcast Full House Rewind that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I’ve often worn many hats in my life and career, and today I’m wearing this hat for another reason,” he said at the top of the Nov. 13 episode. He called the diagnosis a “big surprise.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Coulier said “this has all happened to me very quickly,” and revealed he’s already going through chemotherapy and made the decision to shave his head as a “preemptive strike” rather than wait for his hair to fall out.

“This is my own personal battle. So why talk about this on Full House Rewind?” he said. “Well, because cancer has affected nearly all of us.”

Coulier went on to share how the women in his life he has lost to cancer — his sister, his niece and his mother — have inspired him to fight the disease.

“I saw what they went through, and if I can be even half as strong as they were during their battles, I’m going to put up a pretty good fight,” he said.

Coulier also encouraged his fans to get screened.

“Early detection can mean all the difference in the world,” he said. “And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I’m on is all going to be worth it, because there’s a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to.”

Fandango names its most anticipated movies of 2025
Eli Adé/Marvel

The year is winding down, and with every new year comes a whole new slate of movies to get excited about.

Fandango asked over 9,000 movie ticket buyers which movies they’re most looking forward to seeing in 2025, and the results found that people are excited for the latest chapters in beloved film franchises.

The most anticipated movie of 2025 according to Fandango’s survey is Captain America: Brave New World. That is followed by Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Jurassic Word Rebirth, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Sixth place belongs to Avatar: Fire and Ash, while the rest of the top 10 is rounded out by Wicked Part Two, The Accountant 2, Superman and 28 Years Later.

As far as performances go, ticket buyers are most excited to see Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth. They’re also looking forward to watching Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ana De Armas in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Brad Pitt in F1 and Nicholas Hoult in Superman.

Overall, it seems moviegoers are hungry for more. According to the survey, 89% of ticket buyers are hoping to see more movies in 2025 than they did in 2024, with 53% planning to see more than six movies in the theater next year.

Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare
Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024

A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx‘s sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication. 

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was,” he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie’s Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he “returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

“If he can stay funny, he can stay alive,” the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

