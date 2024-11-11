In brief: ‘Andor’ gets season 2 premiere date and more

Disney+ has set April 22 as the premiere date for season 2 of its Star Wars series spinoff Andor, according to Variety. The series follows Diego Luna‘s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor, and his early days with the Rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis also star. The 12-episode second season will take place over four years split into three-episode pods, with each pod covering a few consecutive days in each successive year before the events of Rogue One, per the outlet. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Actress/singer Andra Day has been tapped to play Athena in season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, according to Variety. Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in Rick Riordan‘s acclaimed book series. Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, is one of the most important Olympian characters in the Percy Jackson books. Day joins fellow newcomer Tamara Smart, and series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Tony Todd, the actor best known for starring in the Candyman and Final Destination horror franchises, died peacefully at his home in Marina Del Rey on November 6, his rep Jeffrey Goldberg tells ABC News affiliate KABC-TV. He was 69. A cause of death was not given. Todd’s other credits include Night of the Living Dead, The Rock and The Crow. He also played Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Alpha Hirogen in Star Trek: Voyager

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week
Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, walked her first runway show on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old opened the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, an event that also saw Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe and Oscar winner Hilary Swank strutting their stuff. 

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long,” Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. “So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day’s finally here.”

Kidman and Urban are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares two now-adult adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise.

Babygirl star Kidman supported her daughter Sunday Rose’s runway debut by resharing a post of the teenager walking the runway on her Instagram Story. She also attended a Miu Miu dinner party on Tuesday with her daughter.

The star-studded Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show also saw model and actresses Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung on the catwalk.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence
Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it’s unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date.

He won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and most recently competed with Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson on season 32, finishing in fourth.

Harvey Guillén on the sixth and final season of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows, the comedy series about four vampires who live together on Staten Island, New York, premiered the first episodes of its sixth and final season on Monday.

Harvey Guillén has starred as the human familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, who became a vampire in the show’s fifth season. He told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May he’s sad to see the series come to an end.

“We wrapped on May 2, which is (co-star) Matt Berry‘s birthday. And at 11:30 we wrapped and 30 minutes later, May 3, is my birthday. So, it was like an ending of a chapter and then a starting of a new year of life, in a weird way,” Guillén said. “It was the perfect way to end the show.”

While he didn’t give much away about the last episode, he did tease what fans can expect from it.

“The scene that we end the show with is – it was perfect. I don’t want to go into too much detail on it because it gives too much away. But I was definitely a mess,” Guillén said. “In the scene and in my personal experience with the show coming to a conclusion. The six years went by so fast, you know. For seven years it was a part of our lives.”

As for what to expect throughout all of season 6, Guillén says the lessons from the end of season 5 – like the grass not always being greener on the other side – carry over.

“We pick up and we see that they all take a new adventure,” Guillén said. “They all take a new adventure, and you see them in and through a different lens.”

