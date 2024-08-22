In brief: Anya Taylor-Joy returns to Netflix, Tim Curry’s big screen return, and more

Tim Curry, the actor possibly best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will return to the big screen for the first time in nearly two decades in the upcoming horror film Stream, according to Variety. Curry has appeared in the films Legend, Clue and Home Alone 2, as well as playing Pennywise in the TV miniseries IT. However, following a stroke in 2012, Curry has focused more on voice acting …

Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik have been tapped to play Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, respectively, in season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda‘s manga series One Piece, according to Deadline. The series follows the adventures of a young pirate captain — played by Iñaki Godoy — and his crew, as he tries to become the next pirate king while searching for the mythical treasure that shares the show’s title …

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the 2020 Netflix thriller The Queen’s Gambit, is set to play the lead role in the streaming service’s upcoming adaptation of Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book follows the story of Grace, the illegitimate daughter of a millionaire who abandoned her and her mother. She seeks revenge by killing every member of his family, saving him for last …

Netflix has announced Oct. 17 as the premiere date for season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, according to Deadline. The 10-episode season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt. The series follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo‘s Mick Haller, a defense attorney who conducts his business out of the back seat of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln. Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also return for season 3, along with Neve Campbell and Elliott Gould

Related Posts

The “Netflix effect” boosts ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’ to top of Nielsen’s most-watched streaming rankings
SHOWTIME/Andrew Cooper

Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap

Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.

Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.

The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale. 

Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.

Britney Spears biopic set from ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu
Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ life is getting the musical biopic treatment.

Universal Pictures has won the rights to the pop superstar’s bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me. Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu is attached to direct the film, with producer Marc Platt developing.

Britney first shared news of a project in the works on her social media on Thursday.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned,” Britney wrote on the social platform X.

According to The Ankler, Universal Pictures landed the rights to The Woman in Me after a fierce bidding war. There was also interest from Shonda Rhimes, Brad Pitt‘s Plan B, Margot Robbie, Sony, Warner Brothers, Fox, Disney and Netflix. A source said the rights deal was eight figures and includes the rights to Britney’s musical catalog.

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ to screen at the Toronto Film Festival
Lionsgate

Francis Ford Coppola‘s anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. 

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo EspositoJon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival’s Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.

Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27. 

 

