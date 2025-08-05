In brief: ‘Are You My First?’ trailer drops and more

The trailer for Are You My First? has arrived. The new reality dating series arrives to Hulu on Aug. 18. The show follows “the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled, arriving in a tropical paradise with their hearts open and their V-cards intact,” according to an official synopsis. Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe host the series, which will have all 10 episodes available to binge at the time it premieres …

American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for season 18. The NBC show will begin filming the 18th season this fall in Las Vegas. A brand-new round of competition will be added this time around, including a supersized three-lane racecourse …

Stephen Colbert has landed a new gig at CBS. The late night host, whose program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled by CBS in July, is set to guest star in season 3 of the CBS comedy-drama series ElsbethEntertainment Weekly reports. Colbert will play the host of the fictional show Way Late with Scotty Bristol …

James Van Der Beek cast in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, ‘Elle’
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is joining the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

The Dawson’s Creek actor’s new role in the highly anticipated series was announced Thursday. According to Amazon, he will be playing the city’s new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent, Dean Wilson.

Van Der Beek, 48, took to Instagram to share his excitement over the news.

“So, this is exciting… I’m going back to work for a bit,” he captioned a post. “Super excited to join this awesome cast in such a fun project.”

He added, “Almost as excited as my wife and girls are that I’m doing this.”

The new role comes months after Van Der Beek announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

He first shared his diagnosis on Instagram in November. Van Der Beek said at the time that he’d received the diagnosis in August 2023, adding that he was getting treatment and focusing on his health.

Van Der Beek will star in Elle alongside Lexi MinetreeJune Diane RaphaelTom Everett ScottGabrielle PolicanoJacob MoskovitzChandler Kinney and Zac Looker.

The upcoming prequel will follow Elle Woods (Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film, according to a logline.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, is an executive producer.

Elle is slated to arrive on Prime Video next summer.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’﻿ dino-soars to top of the box office
Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth held dominion over the July 4th box office.

The seventh movie in the dinosaur franchise — and fourth since it rebranded from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World — debuted at #1 with a total $91.5 million over the holiday weekend, Box Office Mojo reports. 

The #2 spot when to the racing drama F1: The Movie, which added $26.06 million in its second weekend following its #1 debut. Another former #1, the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, took #3 with an additional $11 million.

Elio and 28 Years Later rounded out the top five, with $5.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. 

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $91.5 million
2. F1: The Movie – $26.06 million
3. How to Train Your Dragon — $11 million
4. Elio – $5.7 million
5. 28 Years Later – $4.6 million
6. M3GAN 2.0 — $3.8 million
7. Lilo & Stitch — $3.8 million
8. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $3.28 million
9. Materialists — $1.347 million
10. Ballerina — $725,000

Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players,” Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. “We’re honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike.”

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

