In brief: ‘Big Brother’ season 27 winner crowned and more

(SPOILER ALERT) One houseguest reigned supreme during the Big Brother season 27 live finale. In the end, it was Ashley Hollis who came out on top, winning the season of the reality competition series against her fellow finalists Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. While it was Hollis who took home the $750,000 grand prize, Keanu Soto took home the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize, securing $50,000 for himself after garnering over 65 percent of the votes …

The Naked Gun is shooting over to Paramount+. The comedy film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will be available to stream on the platform on Tuesday. Paul Walter Hauser also stars in the movie from director Akiva Schaffer

Mid-Century Modern has been canceled at Hulu. The sitcom will not return for a second season, its co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick announced in an Instagram post on Monday. “Ten great episodes… Not enough,” Mutchnick wrote. “But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.” …

 

Alicia Silverstone shares update on ‘Clueless’ TV show: ‘Really excited about it’
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film ‘Clueless.'(Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone has shared an update on the Clueless TV series.

The actress spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock show that continues the story from the 1995 Amy Heckerling film while guesting on Today.

“I’m really excited about it,” Silverstone said. “I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher.”

Silverstone also said she wants to pay tribute to the source material but also create something new.

“So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now,” Silverstone said.

Clueless was inspired by Jane Austen‘s classic novel, Emma. It follows a wealthy teenage girl from Beverly Hills as she plays matchmaker to two of her lonely teachers, gives a new friend a makeover and navigates her own love life.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan returning for ‘American Idol’ season 24
Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan (Disney/Christopher Willard)

The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.

Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.

Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
WednesdayJenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.

Apple TV+
Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland. 

Prime Video
The PickupEddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.

Hulu
King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.  

Movie theaters
Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

