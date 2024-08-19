In Brief: ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 romantic plans, and more

Variety reports Bridgerton has tapped Halo‘s Yerin Ha to play the love interest of Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton in the Netflix show’s fourth season. The upcoming season, according to the streaming service, “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball” …
 

Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi thriller Dark Matter for a second season. The series, based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, follows a physicist, professor and family man — played by Joel Edgerton — who’s abducted into an alternate version of his life while walking home on the streets of Chicago, per the streaming service. That leads him on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from an unbeatable foe: himself. Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley also star …

My Lady Jane‘s reign on Prime Video has come to an end after just one season, according to Deadline. The series, “a radical retelling of English royal history,” stars Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as her love interest Lord Guildford Dudley. Despite earning great reviews, the series struggled in the ratings …

Lily Gladstone stars in Erica Tremblay‘s feature directorial debut, Fancy Dance, opening theatrically on Friday. Gladstone plays Jax Goodiron, a member of Oklahoma’s Seneca-Cayuga tribe who is searching for her missing sister.

Gladstone is coming off of a big year that culminated in an Oscar nomination for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, she tells ABC Audio that you can say her year ended up the way it started.

“There’s a perception it started when Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes. It started when Fancy Dance premiered at Sundance in January,” she says. “So, it’s been a really lovely bookend to start this wild journey that led into Killers of the Flower Moon and is now kind of beautifully wrapping up.”

Fancy Dance finds Gladstone’s character struggling to maintain hope, while dealing with the harsh reality that her sister, Tawi, may never turn up — as much for herself as for her niece, Roki.

“Jax pretty much knows that Tawi’s not coming back. … Roki’s at that point where she’s smart … and still innocent enough that she can believe that, yeah, mom takes off once in a while,” she says. “And Jax kind of curates an environment and lies to her face to keep that belief high, because she needs it as much as (Roki) does.”

Roki is portrayed by newcomer Isabel Deroy-Olson, who went on to play the younger version of Gladstone’s character Cam in the Hulu docudrama Under the Bridge. Isabel tells ABC Audio there was an instant chemistry between the two.

“When we first met, we didn’t have a chemistry read,” she recalls. “We met in the production office, you know, and the immediate familiarity with each other was so uncanny. It was kind of jarring.”

Reality Roundup: Jax Taylor’s mental health journey, Jenn Tran’s ex and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Valley (Bravo)
Jax Taylor is working on his mental health. The 45-year-old reality star announced this week that he has checked himself into an in-patient mental health facility. He posted a photo of his 3-year-old son, Cruz, and captioned it, “Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you.” Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright announced their separation in February.

The Bachelorette (ABC)
In case you missed it, there was quite the twist on The Bachelorette this week. On Monday’s episode, Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi hopped on a plane to New Zealand and surprised her. She was left with the choice of whether to add Matt to her roster of suitors this season. See what she decides when the show returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)
Teresa Giudice dished on family drama on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. She said the show fractured her relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga so she will “never again” be on camera with them. “First of all, to me, family is so sacred,” she says. “I’m all about The Godfather movie. You never go against the family.” While she says she forgave Joe and Melissa for her parents’ sake, things will never be the same. “Me and my brother were best friends … until this happened, until the show,” she says.

James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
L-R: Landau and Cameron – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jon Landau, the affable Oscar winning producer of Titanic, and a decades-long collaborator with that landmark film’s director James Cameron, has died at 63.

Landau, who also worked with Cameron on the blockbuster Avatar franchise, as well as films produced by the filmmaker, including Robert RodriguezAlita: Battle Angel, died Friday, July 5.

In a statement to Deadline, Cameron said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

Cameron continued, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years.”

He concluded, “A part of myself has been torn away.”

Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who worked with Landau on both Titanic and the Avatar sequels, including The Way of Water, told the trade Landau was “the kindest and best of men … rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people.” She added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work.”

Another Avatar alumna, Zoe Saldaña, remembered Landau in an emotional Instagram post, saying, in part, “You are leaving us too soon … The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart.” Saldaña added his “legacy will continue to inspire us,” and he “will be deeply missed.”

