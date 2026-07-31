In brief: Claire Foy, Matthew Macfadyen to star in ‘You Are Here’ and more

In brief: Claire Foy, Matthew Macfadyen to star in ‘You Are Here’ and more

Claire Foy and Matthew Macfadyen are teaming up for a new drama series. The actors are set to star in You Are Here for STARZ and BBC. The new show will be based on the love story written by author David Nicholls. He adapted his own story as an eight-part series to be directed by Normal People‘s Lenny Abrahamson …

Fake Skating is headed to the big screen. Sony Pictures has tapped The Fault in our Stars director Josh Boone to direct the film adaptation of the high school hockey romance book by Lynn Painter. It marks the first book by the bestselling author to get a screen adaptation. Morgan Lehmann and Victoria Bata wrote its screenplay while Boone and his writing partner Knate Lee handled its revisions …

The official teaser trailer for Alix Earle’s Netflix documentary series has arrived. Earle Meets World follows the Gen Z influencer’s everyday life as she balances making big moves in her career while staying true to herself. The series consists of eight 45-minute episodes. It premieres on Sept. 4 …

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‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ director Leah McKendrick on the true story that inspired her rom-com
‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ director Leah McKendrick on the true story that inspired her rom-com
Zoey Deutch as Jill and Nick Robinson as Wes in ‘Voicemails for Isabelle.’ (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Voicemails for Isabelle is calling, and Leah McKendrick wants you to answer.

McKendrick wrote and directed the new Netflix rom-com, which became the #1 film in the U.S. during its first weekend on the streaming service. She spoke to ABC Audio just ahead of the film’s release, where she said romantic comedies raised her.

“Longing has been a big theme in my life. Longing for my career, longing for love. And I think for a longing girl, a rom-com is her genre,” McKendrick said. “I believe that rom-coms are for everybody, but I think the girls really own that. And are unabashed about it.”

The rom-com follows a young chef named Jill (Zoey Deutch), who copes with the loss of her sister and best friend, Isabelle (Ciara Bravo), by leaving her voicemails describing her chaotic life.

McKendrick says the idea for this story came from her relationship with her own sister.

“My little sister is my first love and true love, and I feel like she’s the one that taught me what that even looks like,” McKendrick said. “When she was in college in New York and I was struggling for my dreams in LA, I would call her and leave these rambling voicemails.”

The voicemails featured McKendrick “crying about the job I didn’t get, the guy that I went on a bad date with or boy problems” — the list goes on and on.

“It’s really hard to curate a voicemail. I think it’s a stream of consciousness, especially if you’re talking to your sister,” McKendrick said. “I just thought, ‘I want a love story where a man falls in love with her for her heart and not for the way that she looks or the boxes that she checks or the chemistry that they have when they meet.’ It’s just really just him witnessing her.”

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‘American Horror Story’ season 13 gets release date
‘American Horror Story’ season 13 gets release date
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

The release date for American Horror Story season 13 has been revealed.

FX has announced that the season will premiere to Hulu on Sept. 24.

Ryan Murphy’s horror series has a star-studded cast set for this go-round. Ariana Grande stars in the new season of the anthology series, marking her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens over a decade ago.

The lucky number 13th season of the show will also feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast.

This season marks a Scream Queens reunion, as both Roberts and Lourd acted alongside Grande in the comedy show.

Murphy first announced the main cast through a video shared to his Instagram on Oct. 31, 2025. The video featured a black screen with the cast’s names appearing in the signature American Horror Story font.

After all of the names were announced, the video referenced one of the most quoted lines of dialogue from the series, spoken by Roberts’ character Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story: Coven.

“Surprise, b****. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” the video reads.

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Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Otto, John Slattery as himself, Ben Wang as Caleb, Ken Marino as Vincent and Zoey Deutch as Gail Daughtry in ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

While Wet Hot American Summer celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer, its director David Wain has a brand-new comedy headed to theaters.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass opens wide in theaters on Friday. It stars Zoey Deutch as the titular hairdresser who travels to LA in hopes of sleeping with her celebrity crush, Jon Hamm, after her fiancé breaks her heart by hooking up with Jennifer Aniston.

Starring in a film directed by Wain and written by him and Ken Marino was “definitely a dream come true” for Deutch, she told ABC Audio.

“I love their sense of humor. I love their world that they’ve created and how specific it is to them,” Deutch said. “It’s always impressive to me when an artist carves out their own space in the world and then sticks to it with such integrity. It’s really cool and I think comedy is the hardest of all genres and they do it with such brilliance.”

Wain said casting the role of Gail Daughtry was “very tough ruby red shoes to fill.”

“We wrote such a crazy dumb script and we knew it wouldn’t work as a movie unless we had someone at the center of it that could really bring heart and grounding to it,” Wain said. He needed someone who knew “how to deliver on the humor and also just have the general charisma to pull off this trick.” 

Deutch was “the only one we could think of that could actually do it,” Wain said.

The actress has had a busy summer. Not only is she the star of this film, she also leads the Netflix hit Voicemails for Isabelle and lends her voice to Minions & Monsters.

“I feel really grateful that people are seeing them and that they’re coming out into the world. I make a lot of movies that don’t get as seen, and so I just feel really grateful,” Deutch said. 

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