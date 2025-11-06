In brief: ‘CoComelon The Movie’ coming to theaters in 2027 and more

CoComelon is coming to cinemas. The popular children’s TV series is getting a theatrical film adaptation from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures. CoComelon The Movie arrives to big screens on Feb. 26, 2027. “Save the date,” the official CoComelon Instagram account wrote. “JJ and friends are going on a brand new adventure!” …

The sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is coming, but not anytime soon. Variety reports that Netflix and Sony are aiming for KPop Demon Hunters 2 to arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2029 …

The popular video game Overcooked is getting a reality TV competition series. Deadline reports that A24 has gotten the rights to develop an unscripted series based on the cooking simulation video game for Netflix. It is said to be similar to shows like Nailed It! and The Floor is Lava, and will aim to have the same sorts of challenges and chaos that made the game a hit …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple TV)

Apple’s streaming service is leaving the plus behind.

Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV, the company announced on Monday. The name change was revealed in a press release announcing the streaming release date for F1: The Movie.

Toward the end of the press release, Apple announced that Apple TV+ will now be known as Apple TV. The company referred to the rebrand as “a vibrant new identity.”

This marks the first name change in the platform’s history. The streaming service launched on Nov. 1, 2019, with eight original series and one documentary. Among the original slate of programming was Dickinson, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and Servant.

The service formerly known as Apple TV+ made history when it became the first streaming platform to win the Academy Award for best picture. It won for its 2021 drama film CODA. Several of its shows, including Ted Lasso and Severance, have received awards attention at the Emmys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Roses’ gets Hulu release date and more

The dark comedy film The Roses is set to bloom on Hulu quite soon. It will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform on Nov. 20. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in the film, which is a reimagining of the 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Both films are based on the novel by Warren Adler

WNBA star Paige Bueckers is about to slam dunk into Hollywood. Deadline reports that the athlete, who recently completed her record-breaking rookie year in the WNBA, is attached to star in the upcoming sports film Jess & Pearl for Apple Original Films …

Mia Goth, Zach Galifianakis and Dan Stevens are teaming up for a new revenge comedy film. Variety reports that the actors will star in Hey Bear, the feature film debut from Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel. The movie is described as a comedy about a woman who seeks revenge on the bear that ate her husband …

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC preempts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ network says
ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ stars Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night talk show wasn’t on the air Wednesday evening following the network’s decision to preempt the show “indefinitely.”

The action came after Kimmel made comments earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk‘s death.

Before the network’s decision was announced on Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments.

A network spokesperson said Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be “preempted indefinitely.”

Unions that represent entertainment professionals and TV writers condemned the move.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Entertainment and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.