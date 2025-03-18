In brief: Colin Farrell joins ‘Sgt. Rock’ film and more

In brief: Colin Farrell joins ‘Sgt. Rock’ film and more

It looks like Colin Farrell is sticking with DC Comics. The actor is in talks to star in the title role of Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film, Sgt. Rock. Deadline first reported the casting news for the film, which will not take place in the same universe as Matt ReevesThe Batman universe, in which Farrell plays the titular role in The Penguin series. Farrell would play Franklin John Rock in the film, which is set during World War II …

Scott Eastwood is joining the Colleen Hoover-verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has joined the upcoming feature adaptation of Hoover’s 2019 novel Regretting You. The movie, which hits theaters on Oct. 24, also stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald. The story follows what happens after a car accident took the lives of two family members, leaving many secrets and regrets to come to the surface …

Pamela Anderson has found her next film role. The actress will star in the drama Place to Be, directed by Kornél Mundruczó, as Deadline first reported. She joins Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi in the project, which has started filming in Sydney …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

New dating series ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ streaming on Hulu
New dating series ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ streaming on Hulu
Disney/Ramona Rosales

You can watch Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner in the new Hulu series Muslim Matchmaker.

The ABC News Studios series is available to watch now on the streamer. In each episode, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help match singles, whether it be through cringey first dates or moments of real connection, to find a life partner, all the while staying true to their faith.

Abrahim and Elhady use their cardinal “Rules of Three” approach when making matches for their clients. It consists of three dates, three months and 300 questions.

All eight episodes of Muslim Matchmaker were helmed by Smriti Mundhra, who also executive produced the show alongside Senain Kheshgi.

“This series is groundbreaking in its depiction of love and faith, with lessons on love for audiences of all backgrounds,” Mundhra said in a press release. “Hoda and Yasmin are absolute geniuses at helping single people find true connection amid the toxicity of modern dating culture, and their Rules of Three approach is the most effective — and sometimes challenging! — methodology I’ve seen in my decades of experience in the world of matchmaking.”

Kheshgi is proud of how Muslim Matchmaker showcases the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in America.

“The series stands as a beacon of joy, wisdom and family and presents Muslims as integral threads in the American fabric — with our own unique journeys, struggles and triumphs. Hoda and Yasmin’s guidance reminds us of the enduring strength of Muslim traditions and the wisdom they offer in navigating modern life,” Kheshgi said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga to host & perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March
Lady Gaga to host & perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March
Noam Galai/NBC Universal

Lady Gaga performed on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary concert on Peacock Friday, but on March 8 she’ll be on NBC, hosting and performing on an episode of the show.

The first time Gaga pulled double duty on an SNL episode was back in 2013, when she hosted and performed while promoting her album Artpop. In addition to that episode, she’s been a musical guest three times. Her appearance on March 8 will come a day after her new album, Mayhem, is released.

Meanwhile, comedian Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode of the show, with musical guest Tate McRae. Gillis was actually announced as a new SNL cast member in 2019, but was fired days later after controversial comments he’d made on a podcast in 2018 came to light. However, he returned to host an episode of the show in 2024 to mixed reviews. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison talks best actress Oscars race: ‘We’ve all already won’
‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison talks best actress Oscars race: ‘We’ve all already won’
Neon

Mikey Madison is opening up about what her first Oscar nomination means to her.

Madison is nominated this year for best actress for her starring role in Anora, director Sean Baker‘s modern-day take on the Cinderella story. She plays the titular character, a sex worker who is thrown into a world of chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

“It’s a Sean Baker film, and if you’re not familiar with his work, he is such a unique, singular filmmaker,” Madison told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “He has a wonderful kind of wicked, naughty sense of humor. He’s just really interested in telling stories about humanity and interesting characters and worlds. I would say just go in with an open mind.”

One person who went in with an open mind: Madison’s grandmother, whom she described as “very regal and polite.” Despite the risqué subject matter, her grandmother came out loving the film.

“But she’s my grandma. She saves all of my magazine clippings and covers. She loved the film. I think she’s seen it a few times,” Mikey said. “I was a little concerned, but she went and saw it herself and then called me and said she loved it and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God!'”

Madison said she was having a “very sweet and low-key” FaceTime with her family watching the Oscars nomination ceremony when she heard her name listed as a nominee alongside Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

“It’s not a competition. We’ve all already won. I think it’s just a celebration from here on out. It’s a celebration of film,” she said.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.