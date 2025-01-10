In brief: Colman Domingo to star in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ and more

CBS has postponed the premiere of the revamped Hollywood Squares due to the devastating wildfires raging in Southern California, according to Variety. The show, which features Drew Barrymore in the center square, was originally scheduled to air Thursday night. It will now premiere on Jan. 16. Insiders told Variety it felt inappropriate to air such a lighthearted show at this time …

Colman Domingo has landed a role in Edgar Wright‘s reimagining of The Running Man. Deadline reports that Domingo will play the host of the world’s most dangerous game show in the new Paramount film, which will be based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King. It was previously announced that Glen Powell will play the titular role in the film, with a cast that also includes Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. The Running Man is set to release on Nov. 7 …

A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are among the films nominated for the Art Directors Guild’s 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced Thursday. A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist are nominated in the period feature film category, while Dune: Part Two and Wicked find themselves in the fantasy category, respectively. All the winners will be announced in a ceremony in LA on Feb. 15 …

“Unimaginable tragedy”: Aubrey Plaza issues statement following husband’s death
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

News of Baena’s death, was confirmed by authorities over the weekend. The film director and screenwriter was 47.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family said on Jan. 6. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth and the dark comedy Joshy, as well as co-writing the cult classic “I Heart Huckabees” with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner on Saturday afternoon said Baena died by suicide.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller in talks to return for new ‘Meet the Parents’ film: Report
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It seems there’s more of the family left to meet.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Tanner are in talks to return for another movie in the Meet the Parents series, Deadline reports.

There are no plot details for the new film, which is being developed for Universal Pictures, but John Hamburg is set to write the screenplay. Hamburg wrote all three of the franchise’s films and produced Little Fockers. No director has been slated to helm it as of yet.

De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce the film through Tribeca Productions, as will Stiller and John Lesher through Red Hour Films.

The original Meet the Parents film was released in 2000, when it grossed more than $330 million worldwide and was the seventh-highest-grossing film globally that year.

Its sequel, Meet the Fockers, was released in 2004, while the third film in the franchise, Little Fockers, was released in 2010. As a whole, the franchise has generated over $1.13 billion.

Pilot ordered for new chapter of ‘Prison Break’
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Prison Break is on the cusp of a new chapter.

Hulu has ordered a pilot for a new version of Prison Break, the hit television series that aired for five seasons from 2005 to 2017, Good Morning America has confirmed.

Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James is slated to write and executive produce the new series, which will come from 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios.

Along with Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, former original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz are on board to executive produce the new series.

The original show featured the thrilling story of two brothers, Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield — played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, respectively — who devise an elaborate plan to break out of detention. The plot largely centered on Miller’s character, who attempts to spring his brother from prison after he was sentenced for a crime he did not commit.

The first four seasons of Prison Break were followed by a made-for-TV film revisiting the characters called The Final Break.

The success of that film led to a fifth season of the show on Fox, which concluded in 2017.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television, ABC News and Good Morning America.

