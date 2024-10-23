In Brief: Colman Domingo’s directorial debut, and more

Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming drama film Scandalous, Deadline reports. The movie will follow the love affair between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. that took place in 1957. Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to play Novak, while David Jonsson will play Davis Jr. Sweeney will also produce the film, which is expected to begin filming after she and Domingo finish shooting the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Euphoria

Tom Cruise‘s next project is set to begin filming soon. Cruise will lead Alejandro González Iñárritu‘s latest movie for Warner Bros. This is the director’s first English-language film since his Oscar-winning drama The Revenant. This project, still untitled with plot details under wraps, will shoot in the U.K. as early as next month, Variety reports …

A24 fans, make sure to check out the new trailer for director Brady Corbet‘s historical drama The Brutalist. The studio is set to release the film, which stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, on Dec. 20. The story follows a Jewish architect who immigrates to the U.S. with his wife after World War II …

‘Colin from Accounts’ creators Harriet Dryer, Patrick Brammall on recapturing the magic in season 2
Paramount+

Paramount+ is once again going to the dogs with season 2 of the comedy series Colin from Accounts. All eight episodes of the new season of the hit Australian comedy are now available to stream.

The show was created by and stars husband and wife team Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, and Patrick tells ABC Audio that he felt a little bit of pressure to recapture the magic of the first season.

“You know, people have a stake in the show, a sense of ownership of what the show should be,” he says. “But once we sat down to start writing it, it felt very much like ducks to water again. And we were able to just write stuff that thrilled us and made us laugh again.”

Every episode features at least a little bit of conflict between the couple at the center of it all, and Dyer thinks that’s what makes it interesting, noting “stuff going wrong is funny.”

Besides, she adds, “Happy is kind of boring.”

And even though the show is named after the dog who brought their characters together, Dryer says it’s not a dog show.

“This is the thing — it can get pretty doggy and madcap pretty quickly. Like, if you start to do super, super doggy storylines, suddenly we’re in, like, a family movie that comes out on Christmas Day. … We’ve got to try to not be that,” she says.

Brammall says he and his wife have an equal part in writing the show, but they’re not “hunched over one laptop trying to write a scene.”

“We’d never get anything done,” he says.

“We’d need a chiropractor, as well,” Dryer chimes in.

“And a divorce lawyer,” jokes Brammall.

“Big, fun, nice check”: Michael Keaton doesn’t really care the Batgirl movie got shelved
Warner Bros. Discovery

In a feature in GQ, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton had a pretty plain-spoken response to Warner Bros. infamously shelving Batgirl, a film that would have had him reprising as Batman.

“Big, fun, nice check,” he said when he was asked what his feelings were about the shelving of the movie that also starred Brendan Fraser.

Keaton’s return to the rubber suit came instead in the box office disappointment The Flash.

He says of the studio’s shelving the former film, “No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check,” the actor said while reportedly rubbing his fingers together.

That said, he did feel for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad.”

Keating added with a shrug: “Me? I’m good.”

On the topic of superheroes, Keaton gave flowers to his friend and Beetlejuice franchise director Tim Burton, who took a chance casting Keaton as the Dark Knight for 1989’s Batman.

“Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything.” The Spider-Man: Homecoming star continued, “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”

Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia: Sources
September Steven Hirsch – Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources told ABC News.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, sources said, adding that the former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment while jailed.

Weinstein’s authorized legal health care representative in New York, Craig Rothfeld, declined to comment, saying, “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

According to the American Cancer Society, chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. The organization says approximately 15% of leukemias in adults is CML.

Weinstein is currently in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.

In September, Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News at the time.

In July, Weinstein’s representatives said he was hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions,” including COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions, he representatives said at the time.

The former movie mogul is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.

On Sept. 19, while he was recovering from his procedure, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to criminal sex act in the first degree, based on the allegations of a woman who said he sexually assaulted her on one occasion in 2006 at a Manhattan hotel.

The latest indictment came months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 sex crimes conviction. He had been found guilty of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

