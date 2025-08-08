In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu’s ‘Phony’ and more

A couple alums of The White Lotus are teaming up on a new Hulu series. Connie Britton and Sam Nivola are set to star in Phony, a coming-of-age mystery, Variety reports. The series follows a teenage boy who wakes up after a car accident to find his mother has been replaced by an imposter …

Topher Grace is joining the cast of Chris Rock‘s upcoming film. Deadline reports that Grace is the latest to join the currently untitled A24 movie that Rock wrote, is directing and is starring in. Rosalind EleazarAdam DriverDaniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick also make up the cast of the film, which follows a gifted actress with a derailed career who is offered a comeback …

There will be no more Goosebumps at Disney+. The horror anthology series has been canceled after its second season, according to Variety. The show, which is based on R. L. Stine‘s book series, debuted its first season in October 2023 and its second in January 2025 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Sandman’ season 2 gets bonus episode and more
The release date for the upcoming Miranda Cosgrove rom-com The Wrong Paris has been revealed. Netflix is set to debut the movie on Sept. 12. The film follows a young woman who joins a dating show thinking it will be filmed in Paris, France, when in reality it takes place in Paris, Texas. She looks for a way to get eliminated until she catches unexpected feelings for the bachelor …

Interested in owning a physical copy of the Michael B. Jordan-led film Sinners? You’re in luck — the physical release of the film drops on July 8. The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook versions of the film are available to preorder now. The Ryan Coogler film also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo

A bonus episode of The Sandman season 2 is coming to Netflix. According to Variety, fans will be getting one more episode of the show than they previously thought. In addition to the 11 episodes that were already announced, a surprise episode of the show titled The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living will drop on July 31. The first six episodes of the show arrive on July 3, while the following five will debut on July 24 …

‘Shadow Force”s Omar Sy and Kerry Washington are both real-life Lionel Richie fans
Lionsgate

Omar Sy stars in Shadow Force as a secret agent who briefly separates from his wife Kyrah, played by Kerry Washington, to protect their son Ky. He and Ky bond over their love for Lionel Richie‘s “Truly in Love with You,” which viewers later learn is his and Kyrah’s wedding song. Kerry tells ABC Audio she and Omar love Lionel’s music in real-life.

“We are both Lionel Richie fans, which is so great. It was organic…I don’t know that Lionel is the soundtrack of my life the way he’s the soundtrack of their life, it’s so special. But I’ve always been a huge Lionel Richie fan,” she explains. She joked that he’s the fourth member of Kyrah’s family in the film, calling him “cousin” Lionel.

Shadow Force also makes other musical mentions, including a scene where Clifford “Method Man” Smith‘s Unc asks Ky if he listens to Wu-Tang Clan.

“I think it’s really great how much music plays a role in the movie. And I think its part of why you wanna see it in a theater, like in the surround sound, where you can really be taken by the music,” Kerry says.

She also praises Method Man’s performance, telling ABC Audio, “Cliff is so good in the films. He’s so funny and smart.” 

She adds that the levity he and Da’Vine Joy Randolph “bring to the film is so spectacular and needed. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Method Man plays alongside Da’Vine’s Auntie as secret agents recruited by Kyrah to help keep their family safe. 

Shadow Force is currently in theaters.

In brief: ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ new release date and more
It seems there’s a large audience spending their summer watching The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 3 of the show has had 25 million viewers in its first seven days and has reached the #1 spot in more than 120 countries, according to numbers provided by Prime Video …

Eyes of Wakanda will be headed to Disney+ sooner than expected. The animated action-adventure series will debut Aug. 1 on the streaming service. The show, which will consist of four episodes, tells the stories of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler executive produced the series …

The lead role in the upcoming fourth installment of Ryan Murphy‘s Monster true-crime franchise has been cast. Deadline reports that Ella Beatty will play Lizzie Borden in the season. Borden was tried and acquitted of the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother. Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps have also been cast in the season …

