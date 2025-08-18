In brief: ‘Coven Academy’ greenlit at Disney Branded Television and more

It’s the start of something new. Disney Branded Television has greenlit a brand-new series from the creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesCoven Academy will premiere in 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel. The series is set in New Orleans and follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city …

Liz Kingsman is the latest to join the upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation at Netflix. Deadline reports she will play Anne de Bourgh, the daughter of Lady Catherine, in the series. Emma CorrinJack Lowden and Olivia Colman star in the series, which is currently in production …

Chris Columbus doesn’t think anybody else should try to tell Kevin McCallister’s story. The Home Alone director told Entertainment Tonight a reboot of the Christmas classic film would be a mistake. “I think Home Alone really exists as, not as this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus said. “I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.” …

‘Harry Potter’ HBO series starts production, casts Neville Longbottom
Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Cameras have started rolling on HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Production has started on the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England. The show is filming in the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

HBO has also announced new members of the show’s cast. Rory Wilmot will play the young Gryffindor wizard Neville Longbottom while Amos Kitson will play Harry Potter’s cousin, Dudley Dursley.

Additionally, Louise Brealey will play flying instructor and Quidditch referee Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser will take on the role of wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

As previously reported, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play the golden trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the series.

HBO has released a behind-the-scenes photo of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter, lighting-bolt-scar-on-the-forehead and all.

The upcoming show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Spike Lee says A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington ‘go toe to toe’ on ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Spike Lee directed the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and says A$AP Rocky did not come to play. He sang the rapper’s praises on Thursday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on ASAP,” Lee said of the rapper’s acting performance in the movie. “In this film, Denzel [Washington] and ASAP go toe to toe.”

“What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that ASAP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance,” he continued. “So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son. Don’t sleep on ASAP.”

Despite working with a legendary, award-winning actor like Denzel, Spike says Rocky wasn’t at all fazed.

“I’ve done five films with Denzel and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed because he’s one of the world’s greatest living actors today,” he said. “But ASAP wasn’t having that. Toe to toe. I mean, they were going at it.”

Rocky plays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High and Low, according to VarietyHe’s an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by Washington’s character, who Deadline describes as “a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business.’” 

The film arrives in theaters Aug. 15 and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

Michael Cera turned down ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff role over fears he would get too famous
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Michael Cera turned down the chance to join the wizarding world of Harry Potter over fears he would become too famous.

The actor explained why he passed on the role of Jacob Kowalski in the 2016 spinoff film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Cera says he did not entertain the idea of accepting the role when he was being considered for the part.

“I did, sort of, make a conscientious choice to limit my exposure a little bit, or just try and be a little more in control of it,” Cera said. “Doing like, especially little kids movies, I had a big fear of doing things that would get me too famous. I think that’s changed a little. I think I’ve outgrown that particular feeling, but I think that’s what that was at that time.”

Cera also said he had a difficult time adjusting to fame in his youth. He would “react poorly sometimes to being recognized” and struggle with feeling a loss of control when fans gave him attention.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jacob Kowalski is a muggle factory worker who learns about the wizarding world through his friendship with Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne.

Dan Fogler went on to play the part of Jacob in all three Fantastic Beasts films.

