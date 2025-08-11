In brief: ‘Cruel Summer’ season 3 to star Olivia Holt and more

In brief: ‘Cruel Summer’ season 3 to star Olivia Holt and more

Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner are uniting for a brand new rom-com. The pair is set to star in the film One Night Only, according to DeadlineAnyone but You director Will Gluck will helm the film based on his rewrite of Travis Braun‘s script. The original story from Braun followed two strangers who met on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal …

Olivia Holt‘s summer is looking not so cruel. The actress is set to return for a third season of Cruel Summer that is in development at Hulu and Freeform, Variety reports. Holt would reprise her role of Kate Wallis from season 1 of the show and also executive produce …

Pedro Pascal summer continues on. The actor is in talks to star in the upcoming film Behemoth!Deadline reports. Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote and will direct the film, which revolves around a cellist …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Buccaneers: The young, fun-loving Americans return in season 2 of the romantic period drama.

Prime Video
We Were Liars: The bestselling novel by E. Lockhart comes to life in the series adaptation.

Netflix
The Waterfront: The new show from the creator of Dawson’s Creek is inspired by true events.

HBO, Max
The Gilded Age: See if romance stands a chance against status in season 3 of the period drama.

Movie theaters
28 Years Later: Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite in the new film set three decades after the rage virus first escaped.

Elio: Pixar’s latest film is about a young boy who dreams of getting abducted by aliens.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bachelor in Paradise”s Jesse Palmer, Hannah Brown and Wells Adams on shocking season 10 premiere exits
‘Bachelor in Paradise”s Jesse Palmer, Hannah Brown and Wells Adams on shocking season 10 premiere exits
Disney/Bahareh Ritter

(SPOILER ALERT) Four men had their time on the beach cut short during the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere.

At the end of the episode, which aired Monday night on ABC, Hakeem Moulton, Kyle Howard, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez and Sam McKinney were not able to secure the connections necessary to keep them looking for love on the Costa Rican beach.

Host Jesse Palmer told ABC Audio he was shocked by the outcome.

“We had some pretty big names go home early,” Palmer said. One of those names was McKinney, from Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Paradise, I think, in a lot of ways, a big theme is redemption. I know Sam was really excited about that — to show a totally different side of himself than what he showed on Jenn’s season,” Palmer said. “As the host and as someone that’s been around Sam, I was sad to see him leave. I’m really hopeful for him and outside the show that he’ll find his person, because he deserves it.”

Bartender Wells Adams says he “was not shocked that Hakeem left.”

“He really didn’t make a connection with anybody. Which is too bad, he’s a lovely guy,” Adams said. “I just think he tried a little too hard.”

Paradise Relations coordinator Hannah Brown wasn’t shocked by who left, either, but wished McKinney had gotten more of “a redemptive story.”

“I think it’s always really tough to come in right before a rose ceremony,” Brown said. “That’s the unfortunate thing about Paradise, is you have such a little time to make connection. You never know when the person’s gonna come in. So, it’s always bittersweet to see people leave, but that is dating. You have to choose who you have a stronger connection with at that time, so it wasn’t really a shock in that moment who was going to leave. But I wish everyone the best.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Stick: Owen Wilson is best friends with Marc Maron in the comedy series about a former golf pro.

Disney+
Phineas and Ferb: The inventive stepbrothers are back for season 5 in the revival of the animated TV show.

Netflix
Ginny & Georgia: Georgia is on trial in season 3 of the comedy-drama series.

Peacock
Love Island USA: An entirely new group of Islanders enter the Fijian villa to start their journey to find love.

CBS, Paramount+
Tony Awards: The 78th annual Tony Awards will celebrate the best of Broadway live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8.

Movie theaters
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina: Ana de Armas stars in the latest film set in the John Wick universe.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.