In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more

Cynthia Erivo is going from “Defying Gravity” to hosting The Tonys. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star and past Tony winner will be front and center at the June 8 ceremony, airing live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS …

The Last of Us season 2 has locked in a premiere date. The new season of the apocalyptic drama debuts Sunday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. According to the logline, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” …

Daredevil: Born Again, debuting March 4 on Disney+, marks the return of Charlie Cox‘s blind superhero to the Marvel TV universe — and his super friends may follow. Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells Entertainment Weekly that they’re “very much exploring” bringing former Netflix series heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to Disney+ as well. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News …

Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+
Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

A gender-swapped reimagining of the beloved Louis Sachar book Holes is headed to Disney+, according to Variety.

The streamer has ordered a Holes TV series to pilot, over 20 years after it was adapted to a film. Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2003 Holes movie as Stanley Yelnats, the unlucky boy who is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp, for a crime he didn’t commit.

The official logline for the new TV show reads, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the show, while Liz Phang will be its showrunner and also executive produce. Drew Goddard will also executive produce through Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard told Variety, who broke the story. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”
 

Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Barbara Nitke/Max

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Thirty years later, Friends is still there for you.

The NBC sitcom Friends celebrated the 30th anniversary of its premiere episode in 2024. In honor of the milestone, Max is releasing a four-part Friends fan trivia special hosted by Whitney Cummings.

The show, called Fast Friends, premieres Thursday, and Cummings told ABC Audio it’s special to be a part of something that is fun to watch.

“Everyone’s arguing about everything at this point. No one agrees on anything. I think the one thing we can all agree on as a species is that Friends is a great show,” Cummings said. “It is so cool to be a part of something that is, like, uniting people and not dividing people.”

Contestants compete for the title of Ultimate Fast Friends Champion on the show, which was filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, the tourist attraction in New York that recreated all the iconic sets from the show.

“I thought I had a pretty encyclopedic knowledge of Friends until I met these contestants. These contestants are not messing around,” Cummings said. “In Friends lingo, I’ll just say they never took a break from watching Friends.”

A celebration of the beloved show would not be complete without a familiar face. Luckily Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, appears in episode 2 of Fast Friends. She also happens to be Cummings’ favorite Friends character.

“I love Janice. She is who made me think I could be on television, because she’s loud and abrasive and, you know, kind of obnoxious,” Cummings said. “So, she’s kind of my north star … just like unapologetically loud and, you know, intense and has an annoying laugh. My brand as well.”

AMC Theatres breaks records over Thanksgiving holiday
AMC Theatres breaks records over Thanksgiving holiday
Disney

It seems many Americans paired popcorn with their turkey this year.

AMC Theatres broke records during its five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, claiming its busiest Thanksgiving Day in the company’s 104-year history, based on attendance and admissions revenue.

The company also saw its busiest pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday, busiest Black Friday and busiest five-day Thanksgiving holiday period of all time. The figures are based on attendance, admissions revenue, and food and beverage revenue. It surpassed the previous Thanksgiving records, which were set in 2018.

Worldwide, 8.8 million moviegoers pilgrimaged to their local AMC to watch a movie over the long holiday weekend.

Going further, Friday, Nov. 29, was the second-highest total revenue day in all of AMC Theatres history, based on admissions revenue, and food and beverage revenue. The only thing surpassing it is the weekend of April 27, 2019, which saw the opening of Avengers: Endgame.

This year, business was drawn by the opening of Disney Animation’s Moana 2, along with the holdovers of Wicked and Gladiator II.

“This 5-day Thanksgiving period in 2024 was one for the ages. At AMC theatres in the United States and abroad, AMC welcomed more than 8 million moviegoers from Wednesday through Sunday,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said. “Apparently, movie fans decided in droves that Thanksgiving dinner is made all the better when accompanied by some delicious AMC popcorn, an ice-cold Coca-Cola, and a great film to watch as showcased on AMC’s huge silver screens.”

