In brief: Dakota Johnson stars in ‘Splitsville’ trailer and more
The trailer for Splitsville has arrived. The NEON film, which arrives in select theaters on Aug. 22 and everywhere on Sept. 5, follows a married couple deciding to open up their marriage. Their short-lived happiness is quickly overshadowed when a serious line is crossed. Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino star in the film, which Covino directed …
Scarlett Johansson puts on a British accent in the trailer for My Mother’s Wedding. The film, which was helmed by Kristin Scott Thomas in her directorial debut, arrives in theaters on Aug. 8. Johansson stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in the film. The three women play sisters who journey to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, played by Thomas …
Sterling K. Brown stars in the trailer for Washington Black. The Hulu series, which is based on the bestselling novel, follows the story of George Washington “Wash” Black and his scientific mind, which sets him up for his destiny. All the episodes of the series start streaming on July 23 …
Blake Lively is reflecting on the roller-coaster year she’s had so far.
While speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday night, the actress, who stars in the new film Another Simple Favor, touched on the lighter moments that she’s experienced, including working on the highly anticipated film and moments with her family.
She also briefly alluded to her ongoing legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
“Without going too into it, this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life,” she began.
She continued, “I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now afraid to share their experiences.”
“And fear is by design,” she added. “It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to. And it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”
Lively’s remarks were met with applause before Meyers turned the conversation to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his business partner Rob McElhenney, whose professional football club Wrexham A.F.C. recently notched a win over Charlton Athletic F.C., earning Wrexham a promotion to the Sky Bet Championship league.
“It’s unbelievable,” Lively said.
Asked whether she enjoyed attending the team’s games, she responded, “Oh my gosh, I love it so much. The community is, like, the most ferocious, protective, loving, often-drunk family you’ve ever had in your life. … My husband compares it — he’s like, ‘It’s like church, being here,’ and I see what he means.”
Lively’s public legal battle with Baldoni first began in December 2024, when the actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film. Baldoni has denied the allegations.
Later that month, the two filed dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging in her lawsuit that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and his crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.
Baldoni sued Lively, Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.
In April, Lively honored female survivors of domestic violence and assault in a speech at the TIME100 Gala. She also specifically honored her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who she said is “a survivor of the worst crimes someone can commit against a woman.”
“I am here, my mom is here, because that woman not only survived, but she told others how,” Lively said in her speech.
Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, an executive coach, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.
The Doc star and Party of Five alum confirmed the news in a statement to Good Morning America.
“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott Wolf said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”
Kellley Wolf shared news of the couple’s separation in an Instagram post Tuesday.
“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” the 48-year-old wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”
“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she continued, before praising Scott Wolf as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.”
“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,” she added.
The former couple married in May 2004 and said they plan on co-parenting their three children, Jackson Wolf, 16, Miller Wolf, 12, and Lucy Wolf, 11.
“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,” Kelley Wolf wrote in her Instagram post. “My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”
Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.
During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.
Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.
Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.
“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly,” Shepard recalled during Monday’s podcast episode. “This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”
Williams, becoming emotional, responded, “So special, so special. Thank god there’s Matilda.”
When Shepard described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” Williams agreed.
“Yeah, an incredible sensitivity,” she said.
Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt “radical acceptance” from Ledger.
“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she said at the time.
In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.