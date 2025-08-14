In brief: Dan Levy’s upcoming Netflix series gets title and more

In brief: Dan Levy’s upcoming Netflix series gets title and more

Antony Starr is saying goodbye to The Boys. The actor, who portrayed Homelander in the Prime Video series, shared a lengthy tribute to Instagram on Wednesday, giving his first comments about the show ending since it wrapped production in July. “Difficult to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career,” Starr wrote on Instagram …

Dan Levy‘s upcoming Netflix series now has a title. The new comedy series will be called Big MistakesTaylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf also star in the show, which follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the organized crime world …

Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley are teaming up for a new Hulu series. The actresses are set to star in and executive produce the limited series Count My Lies. The show is based on the novel of the same name, which follows compulsive liar Sloane (Woodley) who fibs her way into a nanny position for the charismatic Violet (Lohan) …

‘The Traitors’ season 4 cast includes Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch from ‘Love Island USA’
NBCUniversal

The cast for season 4 of The Traitors has been revealed.

Peacock announced the competitors in the upcoming season of the show on Friday. Among the reality TV stars and notable figures cast in the season are Donna “Mama” Kelce, Love Island USA star Rob Rausch and Big Brother winner Ian Terry.

Host Alan Cumming returns to host the all-star season 4, which includes members of the Real Housewives franchise, former Survivor and Big Brother players, actors and athletes.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury, former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Kristen Kish, Rob Cesternino, Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Michael Rapaport, Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Porsha Williams, Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti, Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho make up the rest of the season 4 cast.

The Traitors has already been renewed for a fifth season. Its third season, which debuted on Jan. 9, premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. The show also won two Emmys for its second season.

Disney pushes back release dates on next two ‘Avengers’ movies
Marvel Studios

Sorry, Avengers fans — you’ll have to wait a little while longer for the next movie(s) to hit the big screen. 

Disney revealed Thursday that Marvel Studios is pushing back the release of two of its upcoming films: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. 

Doomsday, which had an original release date of May 1, 2026, is now set for December 18, 2026. Secret Wars had its release moved from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. The later premieres allow for more time to spend making the films as they are among the most in-depth productions yet. 

In a March announcement that production had begun on Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel also revealed the cast, naming Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Wyatt RussellDavid HarbourWinston Duke and other Marvel familiars.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who’ve directed four other MCU films, return as directors for both films. 

“Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a lifelong dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made,” the Russos said in a statement last year. 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

 

 

‘Jaws’ to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary
‘Jaws’ to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary
NBCUniversal

Grab your biggest boat and get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic film celebrates five decades this summer, and to commemorate the anniversary, the entire film franchise will be available to stream on Peacock on June 15.

Additionally, NBC is set to air the film on the network on June 20, the anniversary of the day it originally splashed into theaters. It will air as part of a three-hour telecast featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.

“Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn’t get any bigger than Jaws,” Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. “We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch.”

Jaws follows the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a great white shark. It was released in 1975, changing the movie industry forever while ushering in a new era of summer blockbusters.

