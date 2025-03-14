In brief: Daniel Radcliffe joins Tracy Morgan’s NBC comedy and more

Daniel Radcliffe is joining the cast of the upcoming Tracy Morgan comedy pilot at NBC. The show, which is currently untitled, comes from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as writer Sam Means. In the new show, Morgan stars as a disgraced former football player who is looking to fix his image. Radcliffe will play Arthur Tobin in the show, an award-winning filmmaker who sets out to make a documentary about the former football star …

Time for a tall of glass of milk. Babygirl will make its streaming debut on Max on April 25. The A24 film will premiere on HBO the following day, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in the film, which was written and directed by Halina Reijn

Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to join Jake Gyllenhaal in M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming supernatural romantic thriller, which is based on an original idea he co-created with Nicholas Sparks, according to Deadline. Shyamalan and Sparks are both individually writing a screenplay and a novel based on said concept …

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
There was no clear front-runner for best picture going into Oscar night, but in the end it was the independent film Anora that grabbed the trophy, beating out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez and Wicked for the top honor.

“We made this with very little money but all of our hearts,” producer Samantha Quan said in her acceptance speech. “To all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there, tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you, you will never regret it.”

The film’s director, Sean Baker, shared, “I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood sweat and tears of incredible indie artists,” adding, “Long live independent film.”

Best picture was one of five awards Anora won Sunday night. The others were original screenplay, film editing, directing and actress for Mikey Madison.

Oscars 2025: Sean Baker wins best director for ‘Anora’
Sean Baker won best director at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was his third Oscar win of the night for his film Anora. He also won for his original screenplay and for editing the movie. It was his first nomination in the best director category. Later on, he won best picture as a producer on Anora, meaning he won all four Oscars he was nominated for at the ceremony.  

Baker was nominated alongside Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — who were all first-time nominees in the category.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time winner in the category, took to the stage to announce this year’s best director nominees.

In his acceptance speech, Baker advocated for the importance of movie theaters.

“Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together,” Baker said. “And in a time where our world can feel very divided this is more important than ever.”

He then asked filmmakers to continue making movies for the big screen.

“I know I will,” Baker said. “Let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

Baker closed out his speech by wishing his mother a happy birthday.

“My mother introduced me to cinema at 5 years old. Today is also her birthday. Happy birthday, Mom, I love you, thank you for everything.”

Lady Gaga to host & perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March
Lady Gaga performed on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary concert on Peacock Friday, but on March 8 she’ll be on NBC, hosting and performing on an episode of the show.

The first time Gaga pulled double duty on an SNL episode was back in 2013, when she hosted and performed while promoting her album Artpop. In addition to that episode, she’s been a musical guest three times. Her appearance on March 8 will come a day after her new album, Mayhem, is released.

Meanwhile, comedian Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode of the show, with musical guest Tate McRae. Gillis was actually announced as a new SNL cast member in 2019, but was fired days later after controversial comments he’d made on a podcast in 2018 came to light. However, he returned to host an episode of the show in 2024 to mixed reviews. 

