In brief: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges to star in thriller ‘Trust the Man’ and more

In brief: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges to star in thriller ‘Trust the Man’ and more

Daniel Radcliffe and Lucas Hedges are set to star in a Vietnam War thriller film called Trust the Man. Deadline reports that Will Graham will direct the pair in the film, which is based on his own original script. The movie follows an ambitious Army intelligence officer during the Vietnam War who is assigned to investigate a soldier with a mysterious past …

Nickelodeon is looking to return to Hollywood Arts. The channel is expanding the universe of its sitcom Victorious with a new spinoff show, Variety reports. Named Hollywood Arts after the fictional high school from the original show, this new program will star Daniella Monet, reprising her role as Trina Vega. The premise finds Trina returning to her old performing arts high school as its newest teacher. Monet will also executive produce. Dan Schneider, who created the original show and parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, has no involvement in the new series …

Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace are teaming up for The Nowhere Game, a new thriller film. Deadline reported the casting news, also confirming that David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell will direct the film from a script written by Alex Pototsky. The film follows two young women whose road trip takes a turn when they’re kidnapped by a sadist and thrust into a game of survival …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Daisy Ridley saves the day in trailer for new action thriller ‘Cleaner’
Daisy Ridley saves the day in trailer for new action thriller ‘Cleaner’
JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Daisy Ridley is a window cleaner striving to save the day in the trailer for Cleaner.

The new film, which comes to theaters on Feb. 21, finds Ridley playing Joey Locke, a former soldier working as a window cleaner in present-day London. When a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, it’s up to Ridley’s Joey to save the day after 300 hostages are seized.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the radical activists’ “just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world.”

The task falls to Joey, who is suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save the people trapped inside.

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell helmed the film from a script by Simon Uttley. Taz Skylar and Clive Owen also star in the action thriller.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled to deny bail for Sean “Diddy” Combs on Friday.

Both federal prosecutors and Combs’ attorneys submitted their final letters about whether the music mogul should be allowed out on bail on Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Combs’ attempt to influence witnesses while in jail “constitutes obstruction” of his criminal case. They also called out Combs’ “recent efforts to influence the jury pool” through a social media campaign organized by his children.

Defense attorneys said that their client’s conduct was protected free speech, meant to combat “outrageous claims about Mr. Combs” by “government agents, plaintiffs’ attorneys, and others with questionable motives.”

Subramanian had asked the parties to submit these final arguments in writing and said he would issue a written decision on bail.

Combs, who pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges, has offered to remain on home confinement in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with 24/7 security guards and restrictions on visitors and communications.

Last Friday, the defense called the proposed conditions “far more restrictive” than Combs faces in jail.

They included limiting phone calls to lawyers, restricting visitors other than lawyers and specific family members, keeping a visitation log, and avoiding contact with witnesses or potential witnesses.

However, federal prosecutors have said there are no conditions that can reduce Combs’ risk of tampering with witnesses or shaping the opinions of potential jurors.

They also brought up a 2016 video of Combs attacking then-girlfriend and protégé Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, saying that it showed the danger he could pose to women if allowed out on bail.

In court last Friday, prosecutors summarily said that Combs “cannot be trusted” to follow the rules of a pretrial release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wednesday’ season 2 wraps production, releases new Jenna Ortega photo
‘Wednesday’ season 2 wraps production, releases new Jenna Ortega photo
BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

Wednesday Addams will be returning to Netflix sooner than you think.

The hit series Wednesday has wrapped production on season 2, and to celebrate the streamer released the first image of Jenna Ortega dressed as the titular, gloom-loving daughter of the fictional Addams family.

In the photo, Ortega stands in front of a spooky, cemetery-esque backdrop with her arms crossed and a frown on her face. Season 2 of the series is set to return in 2025, where it will follow Wednesday’s continued adventures at Nevermore Academy.

Not much is known about the plot of season 2, though showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar are teasing more complexity.

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” they told Netflix’s Tudum.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stars as Morticia Addams, recently teased in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Netflix that the second season will “be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine.”

She celebrated her return home from filming Wednesday in Ireland in a post shared to Instagram on Nov. 26.

“Thank you to all in Ireland … who welcomed me and the whole Wednesday @wednesdaynetflix team so graciously whilst we were shooting season 2!” Zeta-Jones wrote.

She also shared a video reuniting with her dog, Taylor, after months of separation.

“After seven months away from my little guy, Taylor my dog was the best homecoming gift. Oh yes, why 7 months…I was shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix Wednesday!!!” Zeta-Jones wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.