In brief: Darren Aronofsky in talks to direct ‘Cujo’ remake for Netflix and more

The Buccaneers season 2 now has a release date. The second season of the Apple TV+ series will premiere on the streamer on June 18. First-look photos of the new season dropped on Tuesday, showing off new cast member Leighton Meester. Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse and Christina Hendricks star in the period drama, based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished novel of the same name …

The trailer for Jacob Elordi‘s latest TV series, The Narrow to the Deep North, has arrived. The show is based on Richard Flanagan‘s Booker Prize winner and comes to Prime Video on April 18. The show follows the story of Dorrigo Evans — showing his passionate affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp, and the years he spent as a surgeon and reluctant war hero …

Darren Aronofsky is in talks to direct the Cujo remake for Netflix, Variety reports. The film, which will be an adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel about a bloodthirsty pet dog, would mark the acclaimed director’s first time helming a film for a streaming service …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Matthew Lillard will return for ‘Scream 7’ and more
Ormund Hightower is making his way to House of the Dragon. James Norton will join the third season of the HBO show as the character, Variety first reported Friday. While the character had been referenced, he had not yet appeared on the Game of Thrones prequel show. The official character description for Ormund says he is “Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. He is presently leading the Hightower host in a march on King’s Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).” …

Another actor is returning to the Scream franchise. Matthew Lillard, who played Stu in the first Scream movie, will return for Scream 7. The actor confirmed the casting news in a video he shared to Instagram, where he wrote out a famous line from his character: “My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!!” The actor joins other legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and Mark Consuelos in the new film, which hits theaters on Feb. 27, 2026 …

Timothy Olyphant is the latest to join the new limited series Lucky at Apple TV+, Deadline reports. The show, which follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker criminal side one final time to escape her past, also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Annette Bening. Olyphant will play Lucky’s (Taylor-Joy) father, John, in the show, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Taylor-Joy …

In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more
Cynthia Erivo is going from “Defying Gravity” to hosting The Tonys. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star and past Tony winner will be front and center at the June 8 ceremony, airing live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS …

The Last of Us season 2 has locked in a premiere date. The new season of the apocalyptic drama debuts Sunday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. According to the logline, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” …

Daredevil: Born Again, debuting March 4 on Disney+, marks the return of Charlie Cox‘s blind superhero to the Marvel TV universe — and his super friends may follow. Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells Entertainment Weekly that they’re “very much exploring” bringing former Netflix series heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to Disney+ as well. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News …

SAG Awards 2025: ‘Wicked’ and ‘Shōgun’ top full list of nominations
Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were initially set to announce this year’s SAG Awards nominees Wednesday morning during a press conference, which was set to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but that event was canceled due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Nominations were instead announced via press release on the SAG Awards’ website.

Wicked was the most-nominated film this year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

A Complete Unknown followed close behind with four nods, while Emilia Pérez and Anora snagged three noms each.

On the television side, Shōgun was the most-nominated series of the year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series and acting nominations for stars Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Bear and The Diplomat followed close behind with four noms and three noms, respectively.

There are 20 first-time actor nominees this year, including Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña.

Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will see Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23.

