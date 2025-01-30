In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more

David Lynch will be posthumously honored with the Writers Guild of America West’s 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the guild announced Wednesday. The iconic screenwriter and director will receive the lifetime achievement award from the guild, an honor that is given to members who “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.” Kyle MacLachlan will present the award on Feb. 15 at the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards …

Annette Bening is attached to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming limited series Lucky, Deadline reports. The show, which will be on Apple TV+, comes from creator Jonathan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. The show will be based on the Marissa Stapley novel of the same name. It follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker side to escape her criminal past. Bening will play a mob leader named Priscilla …

Eddie Murphy will star in the upcoming film Blue Falcon for Sony Pictures. Deadline first reported that the action comedy is based on a screenplay by Chad St. John, who wrote London Has Fallen and Motor City. Murphy will play a retired spy who attends his son’s destination wedding, where he finds himself in close proximity to his biggest nemesis …

James Van Der Beek opens up about Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis
James Van Der Beek is opening up about his cancer diagnosis, days after revealing he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek star sat down for a new interview with People and discussed the journey he and his family have been on in the last year.

“What do you do when you’re staring down a Stage 3 diagnosis? This has been a crash course in [the] mastery of mind, body [and] spirit,” he said.

The 47-year-old recalled going in for a colonoscopy in August 2023 after experiencing some symptoms.

“The gastroenterologist said, in his most pleasant bedside manner, ‘It is cancer.’ And I think I went into shock,” Van Der Beek said.

Van Der Beek said he went in for additional scans, which confirmed he had Stage 3 cancer but also offered a bit of a silver lining.

“Found out it was still localized. It had not spread, but it was Stage 3, which is not what you want to hear,” he said.

Van Der Beek said his cancer diagnosis ushered in a new and unfamiliar chapter.

“And thus began, the full-time job of having cancer, signing up for all the various medical portals and getting on the phone with insurance and creating appointments … I was not prepared for just how much of a full-time job that it really is,” he continued.

Although the cancer news came as a shock, Van Der Beek said it was also a catalyst and motivating in a sense.

“I really didn’t feel like this was going to end me. I really felt like this is going to be the biggest life redirect,” he said. “I’m going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I’m going to look back on in a year, five years, 30 years from now and say, ‘Thank God that happened.'”

Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, often referred to as colon or rectal cancer based on its location, according to the American Cancer Society, which added that most cases start as polyps — growths on the inner lining of these organs — that become more common with age. For that reason, regular screenings with colonoscopies can not only help detect colorectal cancer, but can help prevent it, too, since a polyp can take as many as 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer.

Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce star in teaser for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Watch here
A new glimpse at the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 has arrived.

Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore, the hockey player reinvented as a goofy golf star, in the first special teaser released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The short clip shows Gilmore stepping up to a tee box in a Boston Bruins hockey jersey, baggy Adidas sweatpants and winter boots before taking his classic, over-exaggerated swing at the ball. Next, Sandler is seen riding his club like a horse to the cheers of onlooking fans.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also appears to deliver the quick line, “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

Short glimpses of other cast members, including Bad Bunny and Modern Family alum Julie Bowen — Gilmore’s girlfriend in the original film — are followed by a final showdown between Gilmore and his arch nemesis, Shooter McGavin, reprised by Christopher McDonald.

The famous rivals face off against each other in a graveyard — maybe a visit to his old swing coach, played by the late Carl Weathers, or his celebrity pro-am partner Bob Barker? — before the teaser closes.

Sandler shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!”

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The sequel to the cult classic will hit Netflix in 2025.

Pilot ordered for new chapter of ‘Prison Break’
Prison Break is on the cusp of a new chapter.

Hulu has ordered a pilot for a new version of Prison Break, the hit television series that aired for five seasons from 2005 to 2017, Good Morning America has confirmed.

Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James is slated to write and executive produce the new series, which will come from 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios.

Along with Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, former original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz are on board to executive produce the new series.

The original show featured the thrilling story of two brothers, Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield — played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, respectively — who devise an elaborate plan to break out of detention. The plot largely centered on Miller’s character, who attempts to spring his brother from prison after he was sentenced for a crime he did not commit.

The first four seasons of Prison Break were followed by a made-for-TV film revisiting the characters called The Final Break.

The success of that film led to a fifth season of the show on Fox, which concluded in 2017.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television, ABC News and Good Morning America.

