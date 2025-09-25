In brief: Denis Villeneuve wants an unknown actor for his ‘James Bond’ and more

A relatively unknown actor will take his martini shaken, not stirred. Deadline reports that Denis Villeneuve will begin searching for an actor to play James Bond in his upcoming film in the franchise in 2026. The search will begin after he completes production on Dune: Part Three. According to the outlet, Villeneuve is seeking a fresh face to play the part. The director and his collaborators want a relatively unknown male hailing from the British Isles to take on the role …

The upcoming TV series adaptation of the popular romantasy novel Fourth Wing has a new showrunner. Variety reports that Locke & Key co-creator Meredith Averill has been brought on as the showrunner of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios-produced show, which will be based on the book series by Rebecca Yarros …

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to stick the landing. Deadline reports that the Stranger Things actress is in final negotiations to star as Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the upcoming film PerfectGia Coppola is attached to direct the film while Netflix is in negotiations to land it …

Related Posts

Michael Jai White says he wanted his new film, ‘Trouble Man,’ ‘to be an experience’
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Michael Jai White wrote, produced, directed and stars in his new film, Trouble Man, out in theaters Friday. Though it’s being associated with the Blaxploitation genre, he tells ABC Audio the film is generally influenced by action comedies.

“I have certain issues with [the Blaxploitation era] because there were just a lot of movies that were just action movies and dramas that got swept up into that title,” he explains.

While he admits Trouble Man carries the spirit of “brotherhood, sisterhood and pride” often seen from films in that era, he says the movie falls into the genre of urban action comedy and is nothing like anything he’s seen before.

“I’m not into the formulaic stuff that you’ve seen all the time. I always wanted it to be an experience,” Michael tells ABC Audio.

With Trouble Man now out for the general public to see, he hopes fans can watch and enjoy it much like did when watching Uptown Saturday Night, A Piece of the Action and other movies as a child.

“I want to leave a legacy of movies like that. That’s really my benchmark,” he says. “These movies have made you feel good by the end of it. And there’s just not many of them anymore. So this is where my aim was.”

Trouble Man follows Michael’s Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find missing R&B star Jahari. Gillian White, Method Man, LaLa Anthony and Orlando Jones also star in the film.

Dwayne Johnson was scared to play Mike Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’
Dwayne Johnson stars in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ (A24)

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his fears in taking on a more dramatic role.

The actor plays two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr in Benny Safdie‘s upcoming film The Smashing Machine, and he recently told Vanity Fair he was scared to take on the role.

“It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this?’” Johnson said. “I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff … I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along.”

Johnson also spoke about the process of putting on the prosthetics he had to wear each day for the role.

“I just sat in front of that mirror for three to four hours and watched it all change. There were about 13 or 14 different prosthetics. Subtle, yet I think very impactful,” Johnson said. “By the time I got to set, I was Mark Kerr and I felt it, from how he walked to how he talked and how he looked at life.”

While he admits he “is not a big therapy person,” Johnson said he had “to be willing to tap into all the stuff that you’ve gone through” in order to take on this part.

“I found it so scary, but also, so nourishing and freeing. I ripped it open,” Johnson said.

The Smashing Machine arrives in theaters on Oct. 3.

Denzel Washington’s a music mogul trying to get his son back in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ trailer
Denzel Washington in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’/Photo Credit: A24

The first official trailer for Highest 2 Lowest has been released, giving fans a look at Spike Lee‘s remake of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller. The film follows the story of Denzel Washington‘s David King, a reputable music mogul who is targeted with a ransom plot and ends up in a life-or-death situation.

The trailer captures the moment he goes from handling his music business in the Big Apple to receiving a phone call from A$AP Rocky‘s Yung Felon, an aspiring musician who has taken extreme measures to get David’s attention. Felon has kidnapped King’s son and demanded $17.5 million for his return.

“I gotta feed the streets, my lady and a newborn kid, and I ain’t tryna go back and do another bid, ya dig?” Felon says over the phone. David responds, “I know what it is to risk everything you have for something that you want.”

The full trailer is now available to watch on YouTube.

Highest 2 Lowest is set to arrive Aug. 15 in theaters on Sept. 5 on Apple TV+. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson and Ice Spice, the film marks the first time Lee and Washington have worked together since 2006’s Inside Man.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

 

