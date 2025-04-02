In brief: ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ renewed for season 2 and more

May the odds be ever in Lionsgate’s favor. Billy Ray has been tapped to adapt the latest novel in The Hunger Games series into a screenplay, Deadline reports. The news broke during Lionsgate’s CinemaCon 2025 presentation on Tuesday. Ray wrote the screenplay for the original The Hunger Games film, which was directed by Gary Ross. Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming movie, which focuses on Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games. It will begin filming in July and release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …

A professionally recorded film of the recent Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along is being released. Variety reports that Sony Pictures Classics is releasing a filmed version of the Tony-winning show, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. Deadline reports that the show’s second season renewal announcement arrives just as the writers room is set to begin. The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as the titular killer, while the original show’s star, Michael C. Hall, serves as its narrator …

Christina Ricci says ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 will keep shocking fans: ‘It’s really intense’
Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets season 3 is in full swing. The show, which debuts new episodes weekly on Paramount+ with Showtime, finds the teens of the past surviving in the woods, while the women of the present day find long-buried secrets from their past boiling to the surface.

Christina Ricci stars as adult Misty in the Emmy-nominated series, and she told ABC Audio the first four episodes of the season were nothing compared to what fans can expect from the latter half of the season.

“It’s really intense,” Ricci said. “There were a couple of scenes in the scripts that I audibly gasped while I read them. I can’t tell you about those scenes because you know I can’t. But yeah, there are lots of scenes and moments in this season that are shocking.”

Misty is still reeling from the death of her friend Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis as an adult and Sophie Thatcher as a teenager, back in season 2. This affects her throughout all of season 3, Ricci said.

“When we find Misty in this season, she’s obviously very disturbed by her part in Natalie’s death and the fact that Natalie is dead,” Ricci said. “But she’s having trouble connecting to her grief. She’s very much numb and in shock and all that stuff, and eventually does find a way to connect to her grief. And then that leads her on a path of, well, I lost my best friend, who are my friends now?”

In brief: Heidi Klum departs ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 20 and more
Heidi Klum is departing the judges table for the upcoming 20th season of America’s Got Talent. Taking her place is returning judge Mel B, who previously appeared on the show for seasons 8 through 13. She joins Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is also set to return as host. This news comes after Klum was announced to be returning to host Project Runway for a new 10-episode season that will air on Freeform, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu sometime in 2025 …

Zac Efron and Will Ferrell are teaming up for a new comedy. Deadline reports that the actors will star in a film for Amazon MGM Studios written and directed by Nicholas Stoller. The story follows a young convict, played by Efron, who blames a reality TV courtroom and its judge, played by Ferrell, for a past ruling that he believes ruined his life …

Lee Joo-Sil, the actress known for Squid Game and Train to Busan, died Sunday at age 81. According to the Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily, Lee’s agency, 1230Culture, said the actress was diagnosed with stomach cancer three months ago. She went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. Lee made her Squid Game debut in season 2, playing the mother of former detective Hwang Jun-ho …

Ben Affleck on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez: ‘I have nothing but respect’
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ben Affleck has made his first public comments about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor spoke about the dissolution of his marriage in a recent cover story for GQ, which was published on Tuesday.

Affleck opened up about why he chose to be involved in the 2024 documentary about their marriage, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination,” Affleck said. “There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Affleck said he found the documentary to be interesting because it discussed how a couple is able to reconcile such a large difference in belief.

“I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that,” Affleck said. “You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, ‘Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.”

The actor said he was happy to open up about the relationship, as long as his actual feelings and intentions were accurately communicated.

“I hope I was clear that really this is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life,” Affleck said. “But I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect.”

