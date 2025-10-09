In brief: ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ renewed for season 2
Dexter: Resurrection has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. The network made the announcement in a selfie video filmed by Michael C. Hall. The actor thanked the fans for watching the sequel series and announced the renewal. “We’ve been greenlit for another season. There’s more to come,” he said, assuring viewers that the writers room is being assembled and additional details will be shared soon …
The official trailer for Rachel Sennott‘s HBO comedy series I Love LA has arrived. The new show will be available to stream on Nov. 2 on HBO Max. Sennott created the show and also stars alongside Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion and True Whitaker …
Jeremy Strong is set to star in and executive produce the new limited series 9/12. Deadline reports the show is a six-episode miniseries about the Sept. 11 first responders and their legal fight for compensation …
Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has announced he will miss the hit show’s one-night-only stage reunion Monday night and will be replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, wrote in a social media post Sunday that he would miss the charity event due to two stomach viruses.
The actor shared his disappointment over missing Monday’s reunion, a charity fundraising event to support F Cancer and Van Der Beek.
“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel [and former Dawson’s Creek co-star] Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January,” he wrote. “So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission.”
Van Der Beek expressed regret that he would not “get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”
Van Der Beek followed up the disappointing news of his absence with the update that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel would instead take his spot in the role of Dawson.
“But I DO have an understudy,” he wrote. “A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me.”
Van Der Beek signed off by asking the crowd to “enjoy all the love in that room” Monday night and to “shine some on my family.”
He added, “I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod.”
ABC News has reached out to a representative for Van Der Beek for comment.
Along with Miranda, Monday’s Dawson’s Creek charity show will feature former stars Michelle Williams, KatieHolmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.
The show will include a live reading of the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode, which first aired in 1998.
New details about the live-action Street Fighter film adaptation have been revealed.
Paramount Pictures has announced that Legendary Pictures and Capcom’s new film based on the popular video game franchise will arrive in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026. The movie is currently in production and is being filmed for IMAX.
This new Street Fighter movie will be the first film released through Legendary’s new three-year global distribution deal with Paramount Pictures.
Kitao Sakurai is directing the film, which a press release says “will honor the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s [sic] classic while leveling up for a new generation of fans.”
Noah Centineo is set to star as Ken Masters, while Andrew Koji will play Ryu. The film, which is set in 1993, follows their characters as they are thrown back into combat by the mysterious Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang.
The duo are recruited “for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury,” according to an official synopsis. “But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”
Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André and Vidyut Jammwal make up the rest of the star-studded cast.
“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them,” Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, the co-chairs of Paramount Pictures, said in a press release. “Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting.”
A film adaptation of John Proctor is the Villain is on the way.
Tina Fey and Marc Platt are producing a movie based on the hit Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain. Sadie Sink, who earned a Tony-nomination for her role in the stage production, will executive produce the film.
The news was confirmed in a post shared by the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway Instagram account on Friday. The account posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s article about the film news.
“greenlit,” the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway account captioned the post.
ABC Audio has reached out to Fey and Platt’s reps for comment.
According to THR, Universal has picked up the film rights to the play in a competitive situation. The play’s scribe, Kimberly Belflower, is adapting her work for the big screen.
John Proctor is the Villain follows a group of high school girls who are studying The Crucible in 2018 rural Georgia. They start a feminism club and attempt to make sense of the greater #MeToo movement as they think about their own relationships with men in their small community.
“Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury, are about to shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their one-stoplight town,” the play’s description on its official website reads.
John Proctor is the Villain runs on Broadway through Aug. 31.