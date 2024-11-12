In brief: Disney+ unveils ‘What If … ?’ season 3 trailer and more

Marvel has released the trailer for the third and final season of its acclaimed animated series What If …? Guided by The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, the series features a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic Marvel characters, who “make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU,” per Disney+. What If …? season 3 launches Dec. 22. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News …

Netflix has announced that America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for season 2 sometime in 2025. The high-kicking ladies shared the news in a video released on Nov. 11 as only they can — with a cheer. Season 2 “will chronicle the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from nerve-wracking auditions and grueling training camp all the way through the high-energy NFL 2024–25 season,” per the streaming service …

TV Line reports that NCIS: Sydney, which was renewed for a second season in March, will take over CBS’ 8 p.m. Friday time slot after Blue Bloods comes to an end around mid-December. That means the second season of NCIS: Sydney won’t debut until early 2025 at the earliest. The Australian procedural follows “a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) … grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet,” according to CBS …



In Brief: ‘Reacher’ getting a spin-off, and more
Variety is reporting that Prime Video is developing a spin-off of its hit Reacher series. The trade speculates it will center on Frances Neagley, who is played by Maria Sten in the hit adaptation of Lee ChildsJack Reacher books …

The ‘Burbs, a new TV adaptation of the 1989 movie of the same name, has been given a straight-to-series order from Peacock. Keke Palmer is set to star and executive produce, with Brian Grazer and Seth MacFarlane also on board as executive producers. The show follows a young couple who encounter new next-door neighbors with dark secrets … 

The sci-fi film The Assignment, starring Alicia Vikander and Elizabeth Olsen, has been scooped up by Prime Video, Deadline is reporting. The movie centers on a resources-strapped future where the government decides who is allowed to have a baby — and the invasive, psychologically horrifying interview Olsen’s character must endure to prove she’s worthy. The film, which also stars Minnie Driver, will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, which is just getting underway …

 

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz dead following health struggles
Fritz and Wolfe in 2015 – Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Frank Fritz, who along with Mike Wolfe scoured the country for hidden treasures on History’s American Pickers, has died, Wolfe announced on Instagram “with a broken heart.”

According to his birth date on IMDB, Fritz would have turned 59 on Oct. 11.

Wolfe did not disclose a cause of death, but noted he was with his friend when he passed away Tuesday evening. Fritz had various health issues, including Crohn’s disease and chronic back pain, before he suffered a severe stroke in 2022.

“I’ve know [sic] Frank for more then [sic] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Wolfe wrote. “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued in part. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place.”

American Pickers launched in 2010 and Fritz starred in more than 300 episodes, until the 2020 season, when his health forced him to step away. 

Bill Stankey, whose company Westport Entertainment produced the series, tells ABC Audio, “Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met.”

Stankey added, “He was the anchor of American Pickers. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.”

‘Inside Out 2’ coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25
Disney/Pixar

ABC News’ parent company, Disney, has announced that Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, now officially the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25.

The follow-up to the 2015 original set a number of records after its release on June 14, 2024, and became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history.

The movie stars the original characters of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced in the sequel by Amy PoehlerPhyllis SmithTony HaleLiza Lapira and Lewis Black — as well as newcomers Maya HawkeAyo EdebiriAdèle ExarchopoulosPaul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

The latter respectively play Riley’s new teenage emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.

