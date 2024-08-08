In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of ‘Blue Bloods’, and more

In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of ‘Blue Bloods’, and more

Peacock has added Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott to the cast of All Her Fault, the upcoming limited series executive produced by and starring Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, according to Deadline. Per the streaming service, the suburban thriller centers on Marissa Irvine — played by Snook — who “arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fanning and Elliot will be playing Jenny and Lia, respectively. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña also star …

Despite CBS’ announcement in July that the second part of Blue Bloods‘ 14th and final season will air this fall, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the series, says he’s not giving up on the show just yet and neither should fans. TV Insider reports that during a recent Q&A, Wahlberg said he doesn’t “know anything officially,” but there are “things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.” Season 14, part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres Oct. 18 on CBS …

Apple TV+ has dropped a teaser trailer for Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón‘s upcoming limited series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Disclaimer follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft — played by Blanchett — “who has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others,” according to the streaming service. “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.” As she tries to uncover the writer’s true identity, she’s forced to confront her past before it destroys her life, and her relationship with her husband and son, played respectively by Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Disclaimer premieres Oct. 11 on Apple TV+ …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ sequel headed to Venice Film Festival
Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ sequel headed to Venice Film Festival
Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the first chapter of Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga fizzling at the box office in June, its sequel will debut at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

The organizers of the event will in fact screen both the first and second chapters on the final day of the fest, Sept. 7. The 81st annual event kicks off Aug. 28.

The second installment was originally envisioned as a four-film Western epic was initially supposed to hit theaters on Aug. 16, but the poor box office reception of the first, which debuted to just $11 million on June 28, caused Warner Bros. Discovery-owned New Line and Costner’s own Territory Pictures to pull the sequel from its release date.

The strategy was coupled with releasing the original film to video on demand and Max to give audiences a chance to see it and build potential interest in the second.

Costner gambled tens of millions of dollars of his own money to get the Horizon franchise started, but despite a high-profile premiere at Cannes in June, the first film earned mixed reviews.

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Costner’s former Yellowstone co-star Danny Huston appear with the director and producer in the Horizon sequel, which has yet to secure a new release date.

Costner commented on the announcement, “My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kyle Richards marks 2 years of sobriety: “I feel strong”
Kyle Richards marks 2 years of sobriety: “I feel strong”
Kevin Winter/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kyle Richards is marking a milestone on her sobriety journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate two years without alcohol with a gym selfie and a reflective caption.

“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible,” she wrote. “I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.”

“I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions,” the Halloween actress continued, noting that everyone loved “Party Kyle” when she was drinking.

She added, “I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

Richards said she has “dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it’s time to call it a day” — joking she still lets loose from time to time.

She added, “But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting.”

“I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on,” she continued.

“But the real reward is how I feel on the inside,” she wrote. “I feel strong, energetic and grateful for my body … It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ roars, but ‘Inside Out 2’ three-peats at No. 1 at the box office
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ roars, but ‘Inside Out 2’ three-peats at No. 1 at the box office
Disney

A Quiet Place: Day One debuted with an estimated $53 million — a franchise best, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which topped the box office for a third straight week with an estimated $57.4 million. Its domestic tally is now at $469.3 million — the fifth highest animated movie of all time in North America.

Variety reports that globally, Inside Out 2 is the 11th-highest-grossing animated film of all time, and the only film to cross the $1 billion mark so far this year.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o, settled for second place at the North American box office. It took in $98.5 million worldwide.

Kevin Costner‘s western, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, opened in a distant third place, earning an estimated $11 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die added an estimated $10.3 million in its fourth week of release, bringing its domestic tally to $165 million. Globally, the fourth Bad Boys movie has grossed $332 million.

Rounding out the top five was the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD, which opened Thursday, June 27. It’s delivered an estimated $11 million over four days and has collected $66 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.