In brief: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ official trailer and more

The official trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has arrived. Focus Features released the trailer for the third and final film in the movie series on Monday. The movie, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 12, follows the Crawley family as they enter the 1930s, embracing all of the change that comes with a new chapter of life …

The Bachelor has been given another rose. Deadline reports that ABC has renewed the reality dating competition show for its landmark 30th season. The network has also picked a brand-new showrunner in Scott Teti for the program. Teti is the current executive producer and showrunner of Bachelor in Paradise

Rob McElhenney is dropping his last name. The actor has filed to legally change his name to Rob Mac, according to Entertainment Weekly. He will now be credited as such in all future projects going forward …

In brief: Critics Choice Awards 2026 gets date and more
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are set to take place on Jan. 4, 2026, the Critics Choice Association has announced. It will be broadcast on E! and also stream live on USA Network. The awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and honor the best in movies and TV …

Two new movies are headed to Peacock for their streaming debut. Black Bag will begin streaming May 2 on the platform, while Love Hurts will drop on May 9. Steven Soderbergh directed the spy thriller Black Bag, which stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. Ke Huy Quan stars in the action-comedy Love Hurts, while Ariana DeBose co-stars …

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will direct the film about a pair of authors who become trapped in the universes they write about. It is not yet known who Sweeney will play in the film …

Jason Weaver hopes to ‘keep the audience on the edge of their seats’ with season 7 of ‘The Chi’
Chrris Lowe/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Chi is back for season 7, and so is Jason Weaver. He joined the show as Rashaad, an ex-con looking to find his way after being released from prison. Now that he’s employed, his character is challenged to continue on the right path amid a budding relationship with matriarch/businesswoman Alicia, played by Lynn Whitfield.

“We’ve seen [Shaad] go through a number of different changes and chapters since being released from prison. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs. And for the first time, it seems like, Shaad is finally firmly planting his feet on some solid ground. But at the same time, Shaad also has the tendency to kind of like sabotage himself at times,” Jason tells ABC Audio.

“I think what’s going to be interesting for the audience to see is how he continues to stay on this straight and narrow path … staying employed and out of prison,” he continues, noting viewers will see his character “struggle with insecurities … past trauma and things that he is just dealing with internally that he hasn’t come to grips with.”

“You’ll see him have a moment where he has to really look in the mirror and begin to pinpoint what the actual issue is with him internally,” he adds.

Having joined the cast of The Chi in season 4, Jason says he feels a very deep sense of gratitude” that Shaad made it this far in the show. He describes it as “one of the more rewarding experiences” of his 40-year career.

Asked what he hopes fans will take away from the new season, he says, “I want the audience to always feel like they’re never going to know what’s coming around the corner.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The Chi will air Fridays on Showtime and stream for subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

Ryan Coogler confirms Denzel Washington will be in ‘Black Panther 3’
ABC/Jeff Neira

Denzel Washington‘s news about Black Panther 3 holds up. Ryan Coogler confirmed he will indeed be part of the cast of the 2028 movie, sharing it’s been a longtime desire to work alongside the Othello star.

“Denzel is family at this point … I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” Coogler said on Carmelo Anthony‘s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. “I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”

Washington previously spilled the beans in November 2024 while sharing his upcoming projects on Australian Today. According to Variety, he said Coogler was “writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

“For me, it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best,” he said at the time. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Of the revelation, Coogler admits, “I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it’s not like it’s not true.” 

Washington is currently wrapping up Othello on Broadway, with the movie Highest 2 Lowest on the way. Meanwhile, Coogler’s latest movie, Sinners, is now available to stream at home; it’s up for digital purchase on Prime Video.

