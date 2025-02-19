In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more

In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more

Did you miss Queer in theaters? You’ll soon be able to watch it exclusively on Max. The film begins streaming on the platform on March 28 and will then debut on HBO linear on March 29. The A24 movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Taking place in 1950, the film follows an American expat living in Mexico City who falls for a former solider who is also new to the city …

Denis Villeneuve is heading back to Arrakis this summer. Deadline reports that the director is aiming to film his third Dune movie sometime after June this year. Villeneuve is currently in preproduction on the film, which would be an adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sequel novel, Dune Messiah. A title for the film has yet to be announced. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starred in Dune and Dune: Part Two, which both earned best picture Oscar nominations …

The Blue Bloods universe is expanding. CBS has ordered a new series based on the character Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. The show has the working title Boston Blue and will be for the 2025-26 broadcast season. The series will follow Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department, where he’s then partnered with the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family …

Nosferatu is about to make its streaming debut. After its theatrical run, the Focus Features film will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Feb. 21. The never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut will also stream on Peacock. Directed by Robert Eggers, the gothic vampire film stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe. It tells the story of a vampire who is obsessed with a haunted young woman …

Euphoria is bringing some new faces to the small screen in season 3 of the HBO series. Rosalía, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten have joined the cast, the show announced on its social platform X account. Missing from its returning cast members announcement are Nika King, Austin Abrams and Algee Smith, who presumably will not appear in season 3 …

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in an adaptation of Aidan Truhen‘s thriller The Price You Pay, Deadline reports. The TV show, which has the working title Kill Jackie, is for Prime Video. Zeta-Jones will star as Jackie Price, a woman who lives a luxurious existence after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer. Life gets interesting, however, when she discovers a squad of hitmen has been hired to kill her …

Demi Moore‘s daughters couldn’t have been more proud when the veteran actress won her first award for acting during the 2025 Golden Globes Sunday night.

In a video shared on Scout Willis and her sisters’ Instagram pages, she, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement when they heard Moore’s name announced.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a bunch of crying emojis. When she reshared the video clip on her Instagram Story, she added, “I was weeping.”

“GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved,” Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment.

“I love her so f****** much, I have no words,” Tallulah Willis added.

Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore won for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror and science fiction film The Substance.

After accepting her Golden Globe trophy, Moore delivered a powerful speech in which she said she was “so humbled and so grateful” by the honor, especially after she was labeled a “popcorn actress” in the past and subsequently took to heart the message that she didn’t deserve to be an award-winning actor and artist.

Moore has been acting for over 40 years, since the 1980s. Her film debut was as Corri in the 1981 dramatic movie Choices.

Friday night is the start of a star-studded weekend of TV festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, which aired its first episode Oct. 11, 1975.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live from Radio City Music Hall Friday night on Peacock. Hosted by former cast member Jimmy Fallon, it will include performances by Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and Bonnie Raitt.

Asked why he thinks SNL has lasted for five decades, Fallon tells ABC Audio, “I think the constant change, [the] evolution, there’s always a new cast. There are always new guest hosts, there’s new musical guests.”

“It’s always going with the times,” he adds. “And they never stopped. They never slowed down. They always kept moving. And a rolling stone gathers no moss.”

On Feb. 15, NBC will rebroadcast the documentary Ladies and Gentleman … 50 Years of SNL Music, then air the very first SNL episode at 11:30 p.m. ET.

On Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET,  SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock, featuring dozens of cast members past and present, as well as various celebrities who’ve appeared on the show over the years.

Guests include Adam Sandler, Chris RockEddie Murphy, Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.

Former cast member Kyle Mooney says SNL has lasted so long because of its “incredibly special live component” and suggests creator Lorne Michaels is “just very good about finding young, cool, creative talent and incredibly funny people.”

