In brief: ‘DWTS’ season 31 champ Charli D’Amelio heading to Broadway, and more

Variety reports TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will make her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet, a reimagining of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet that focuses on what would have happened if Juliet hadn’t died at the end. The Dancing with the Stars champ will take over the “dance-heavy” role of Chairman for a limited engagement, Oct. 29 through Jan. 19. & Juliet opened on Broadway in 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and was nominated for nine Tony awards, including best musical …

A brand-new trailer for the chilling upcoming film Nosferatu has arrived. The trailer centers on the story of a haunted young woman’s infatuation with a vampire. The Robert Eggers-directed project stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire aka Count Orlok, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe. Nosferatu haunts theaters Dec. 25 …

The Thing about Tommy, an offshoot of the 2022 Renée Zellweger-led NBC series The Thing about Pam, is in the works at Peacock, according to Deadline. The Thing About Tommy is inspired by the true story of Thomas Randolph, nicknamed Black Widower, after four of his six wives ended up dead …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Shailene Woodley working with Linda Perry to find her singing voice for Janis Joplin biopic
Janis: Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images; Shailene:Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for STARZ

Shailene Woodley is opening up about her plans to play Janis Joplin on the big screen.

The actress’s plans to produce and star in a biopic about Joplin were announced in early September. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark Wednesday, she discussed how important it is to her to get things right. 

“It’s been over six years of putting it together,” she said of the film. “To me, it’s important to do these things with a lot of integrity and a lot of care. Janis is someone I just have always deeply respected and admired, like the spirit in her, and the soul she was on this planet and kind of the light that she was on this planet.”

She added, “It’s been a really fun journey getting to know her better through the process of finding all the creative elements.”

As for whether she can tackle the singing needed for the film, Shailene shared, “I’m not like a trained singer, but … I can sing in my shower. It turns out I can also sing outside of the shower, which I didn’t really know until I started working on the Janis project.”

She says she’s been working with hit songwriter Linda Perry getting ready for the film, noting, “She’s really encouraged me and helped me find my center in my own voice, which is incredible.”

Ryan Seacrest makes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host debut, kicks off new era with Vanna White
Eric McCandless/Sony Pictures Television

Ryan Seacrest has kicked off a new era of Wheel of Fortune with his co-host, Vanna White.

Seacrest made his debut Monday for season 42 of the iconic game show and began the show by walking out on the new set with White.

“So happy to be here with you,” Seacrest told White. “Let’s have fun.”

Seacrest received a warm greeting from the contestants before welcoming the in-studio audience and those watching at home to Wheel of Fortune.

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend Vanna White,” he said. “Thank you for the very warm welcome.”

“Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job,” he continued. “I have been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching in Atlanta with my family and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited in.”

“I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill,” he said before beginning the game.

Seacrest was announced as the new Wheel of Fortune host in June 2023 shortly after longtime host Pat Sajak announced that he would be stepping down from the role.

Sajak officially said goodbye to the show on June 7 after 43 years as host.

Emma Stone’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ heading to digital
Searchlight Pictures/Atsushi Nishijima

Poor Things director Yorgos LanthimosKinds of Kindness is headed to HD digital to rent or own on Aug. 27, ahead of an Oct. 8 bow on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Searchlight Pictures “triptych fable” reunited Lanthimos with his Oscar-winning Poor Things lead Emma Stone and that film’s Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, as well as its supporting player Margaret Qualley.

The movie is told in three parts and has its cast — also including Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — playing various roles.

According to the studio, the film follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The film debuted in theaters on June 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.