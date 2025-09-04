In brief: Ed Harris joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff and more
Ed Harris has joined the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series. ABC Audio has confirmed that the Oscar nominee has joined the new show with the working title The Dutton Ranch. The actor will play Everett McKinney on the series, who is described to be a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor. Harris joins an ensemble cast that also includes Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Finn Little and Annette Bening …
More of The Paper is getting printed. The sitcom was renewed for season 2 one day before its first season released on Peacock. Stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatoreannounced the renewal decision while promoting the show’s launch on Today …
Sophie Turner has found her next role. The actress will play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series at Prime Video. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as the show’s creator, writer and executive producer. The new show will begin production in January 2026 …
In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.
“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”
Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.
“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.
Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.
“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.
“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.
The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”
The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.
Former WWE wrestling star Hulk Hogan‘s cause of death has been revealed, one week after his death at age 71.
Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24 of acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a copy of Hogan’s cremation report obtained by ABC News through the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.
Hogan’s death was certified by his primary care physician. The report notes that the wrestling icon also had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Acute myocardial infarction is a result of the heart muscle not getting enough blood and is commonly caused by coronary artery disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After Hogan’s death, his wife, Sky Daily, wrote on social media that the former wrestling star had health complications, but did not specify further.
“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time,” Daily wrote in a July 25 post. “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”
Emergency officials in Hogan’s hometown of Clearwater, Florida, responded to a call for cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. on July 24 and took Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, ABC News confirmed.
It’s been just over five weeks since Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on June 17. The City of New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner concluded its investigation on Thursday, determining suicide as her cause of death.
The chef died by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” the medical examiner said.
Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and Jane’s children; and her brother, Ben Burrell.
Burrell was a longtime co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, and she left a lasting impact on her culinary TV family.
Tributes poured in from all corners of the food world in the days following her sudden death, with sentiments from fellow titans of the industry like Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Falkner, who shared fond memories and deep remorse for the loss on social media.
Burrell was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.
As a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Burrell went on to study at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.
Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked at kitchens in New York City under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where she crafted Mediterranean-inspired dishes over an open wood fire.
After several years in the restaurant world, Burrell transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education.
She began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.
Burrell was an early star and staple figure on Food Network, appearing in shows including Chopped, Chef Wanted and Food Network Star, most recently competing in House of Knives in 2025.
The new season of Worst Cooks in America, featuring Burrell’s final appearance as a mentor, premieres on Food Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on HBO Max.
She also authored two cookbooks, including The New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.
If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.