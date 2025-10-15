In brief: Eddie Murphy doc, Lisa Ann Walter comedy special, and more

In brief: Eddie Murphy doc, Lisa Ann Walter comedy special, and more

A documentary all about Eddie Murphy is making its way to Netflix. The film, called Being Eddie, arrives Nov. 12. It will detail the comedian’s journey from being a cast member on Saturday Night Live right out of high school to the film career that followed. The documentary features stars Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx and Jerry Seinfeld telling all about the Oscar-nominated actor …

Abbott Elementary and The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter is releasing her first-ever stand-up comedy special. The actress has signed a deal with Hulu for her debut hourlong comedy special, which will air in 2026. The actress shared the news to Instagram Tuesday …

Cousin Greg has his next gig. Deadline reports that Succession star Nicholas Braun has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film The S***heads. The movie will also star Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Peter Dinklage. It follows a cynic and an idealist who both hit rock bottom and find the courage to face their failures …

Carrie Ann Inaba during season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Carrie Ann Inaba will miss the Dancing with the Stars premiere.

The longtime judge will be absent from the ballroom for the season 34 premiere of the dancing competition series due to illness. Inaba made the announcement to her social media on Tuesday.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” Inaba wrote. “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home.”

Inaba ended her post by writing, “Have a great show everyone!”

ABC Audio has learned there will be no replacement judge taking Inaba’s place this week. This means that judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be the only members of the panel that the season 34 contestants will hear feedback from on premiere night. Inaba is set to return to the show for the second episode of the season, which airs live on Sept. 23. 

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning to host Dancing with the Stars for its milestone 20th anniversary. Among this season’s contestants are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney LeavittFifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, influencer Alix EarleThe Traitors winner Dylan Efron and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 34th season on Tuesday. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC Universal)

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

 

Disney

Sivako! The official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived.

Audiences who visited the movie theater to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps on its opening weekend were treated to the trailer debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now it makes its official release for all fans to get their first glimpse of the new landscapes, clans and creatures in the third film in the Avatar franchise.

James Cameron returns to Pandora to direct a new story for Na’vi leader Jake Sully, his wife, Neytiri, and the rest of the Sully family.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back in their lead roles alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

“You can not live like this, baby. In hate,” Jake Sully says to Neytiri in the trailer.

Also in the trailer are a new group of Na’vi called the Mangkwan clan, who appear to have the ability to control fire. We see parts of the Pandoran forest burned down as it looks like these people have aligned with the villainous Miles Quaritch.

“Your goddess has no dominion here,” Chaplin’s Varang, the leader of the Mangkwan clan, says right before the trailer ends.

The original Avatar film is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It was released in 2009. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, debuted in 2022 and is currently the third-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

