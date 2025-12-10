In brief: Ego Nwodim to host 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards and more

Ego Nwodim has been tapped to host the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Saturday Night Live alum will host the awards show on Feb. 15, 2026. “No stage celebrates the incredible work of these visionary artists and independent creators everywhere quite like the Spirit Awards,” Nwodim said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join Film Independent for an afternoon of fun, laughs and a few surprises.” …

Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join a new action franchise. Deadline reports the actress is in conversations to join the upcoming Tomb Raider series at Prime Video. The show will star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write and executive produce …

We now know who will join Kim Kardashian in the upcoming Netflix ensemble comedy The Fifth Wheel. Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster are set to star in the upcoming film that follows a disastrous group trip to Las Vegas. Kardashian will also produce the film, which will be directed by Eva Longoria, and written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito

In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 trailer and more
Materialists is headed to HBO Max. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 7. It will premiere on HBO linear a day later on Nov. 8. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal star in writer/director Celine Song‘s sophomore film. It follows an ambitious young matchmaker from New York City who finds herself torn between her imperfect ex-boyfriend and a brand-new suitor …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for season 3 very soon. The trailer for the third season of the Hulu reality series has arrived, and it shows off the upcoming revelations and scandals that the group of Latter-day Saints will encounter. Season 3 of the hit series premieres on Nov. 13 …

The forecast calls for Weather Girl on Netflix. A new drama series based on the sold-out Edinburgh Fringe one-actor stage show by Brian Watkins is headed to the streamer. Julia McDermott will star as Stacey, an ambitious local TV forecaster, in the upcoming limited series. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, A24 and Amanda Burrell will executive produce the upcoming show …

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2025 AFI Fest closing night gala premiere of ‘Song Sung Blue’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The duo arrived at the Song Sung Blue premiere together and posed for photos on the carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. They coordinated in matching black attire.

The pair’s first red carpet appearance together comes five months after Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce from him.

The former couple, who were married for 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023.

Furness opened up to People earlier this year following her divorce filing, describing the breakup as a “betrayal” and calling it “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Furness and Jackman finalized their divorce in June 2025. The former couple share two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.

Foster and Jackman starred in the Broadway musical The Music Man in 2021. During their time on the show, they each shared moments from rehearsals and more on social media.

In January 2022, Foster shared a series of photos of her and Jackman on Instagram, captioning the post, “A dream to be dancing with Hugh every night in the Music Man.”

Jackman took to X in December 2021 to share a video of him dancing with Foster in rehearsals, captioning the post, “There are hundreds of people who’ve made this moment happen. But there’s one in particular I pay tribute to — @sfosternyc. this show is nothing without you. You’re an exceptional talent and friend.”

Jackman’s latest film, Song Sung Blue, follows the real-life story of a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Jackman and Foster for comment.

Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked: For Good’ Singapore premiere sentenced to jail
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore on Nov. 13, 2025. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been sentenced to jail.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges, Johnson Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail in a Singapore court on Monday.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen “attention-seeking” and said he “showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again,” pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

“And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here,” the judge said, according to CNA. “Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one’s actions.” 

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of up to approximately $1,500. Wen accosted Grande at the film’s premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13. 

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction. 

Grande’s Wicked: For Good co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were walking the carpet with her at the time, came to Grande’s aid, working to separate the attendee from Grande as security rushed in. 

The attendee was later identified as Wen. 

ABC News has reached out to Wen for comment.

