In brief: ‘Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval’ trailer, ‘SNL’ vets reunite for ‘Platonic’ and more

So what’s Ellen DeGeneres been up to lately? “I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens. Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business,” the comedian jokes in the new trailer for what’s being billed as her final stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: For You Approval, coming to Netflix Sept. 24. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind, that was the headline,” she added. Here’s the problem: I am comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show every day by saying, ‘Be kind to one another.’ Had I ended my show by saying ‘go f*** yourselves,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.” After a bombshell 2020 expose of a “toxic” work environment behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show, where “be kind” was the mantra” …

Saturday Night Live vets Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett have landed recurring roles in season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, according to Deadline. Platonic stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as “a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift,” per the streaming service. “The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.” A premiere date for season 2 has yet to be announced …

The trailer for Small Things Like These, Cillian Murphy‘s first film since winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer, has just been released. The movie, based on Claire Keegan‘s bestselling novel, stars Cillian as a devoted father who, while working as a coal merchant to support his family, “discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent — and uncovers truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church,” according to the film’s official synopsis. Cillian also serves as a producer, along with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

The pair in 2016- Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Given how delightfully cheesy the 1997 original is — and what wise guys the two stars are — it’s raising some eyebrows that Paul Rudd and Jack Black are reportedly circling a reboot of Anaconda. 

The Hollywood Reporter, however, says that’s the case.

The director will be Tom Gormican, who helmed the hit absurdist Nicolas Cage/Pedro Pascal comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, so this likely won’t be a down-the-middle remake.

The original starred Owen Wilson, Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez, and featured Jon Voight as a scuzzy Paraguayan snake hunter in a performance so over the top that it has been immortalized in memes and GIFs.

The movie, about a National Geographic film crew in search of the massive reptile, became a cult hit, grossing more than $130 million. It went on to spawn a 2004 sequel before the franchise went the way of Sharknado with a pair of Sci-Fi Channel horror comedy films in 2008 and 2009.

As for Black and Rudd, THR says it’s not clear who is playing whom, but the two main characters in Gormican’s project are guys having mid-life crises who seek to remake their favorite snake movie — only to run into real trouble in the jungle. One’s a wedding photographer and the other is a fading actor hoping to get back into the spotlight.

© 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ryan Reynolds just posted to social media a hilarious sketch in which he, his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman grill Brandon Sklenar for playing Blake Lively‘s love interest in the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

Ryan is shown surprising Sklenar during a junket interview and at first acts suspicious toward him, making sure he referred to Blake as “Mrs. Reynolds” on set, before flagging a “very suggestive picture” of the co-stars together.

However, it becomes apparent Ryan is focused mainly on Sklenar’s backside in the picture, wondering if the hunky 1923 star is “smuggling pumpkins.”

Having lost his objectivity, Ryan is then shown hugging Sklenar for a prolonged period before deploying “Blake’s mother-in-law” Tammy to quiz Sklenar, “the man trying to replace my sweet little Gummi Bear, Ryan.”

The Deadpool star then reappears and reads one of the questions he wrote for her, asking Sklenar to replace his father, who passed away in 2015. A swooning Tammy’s all for it. “God, you’re gorgeous. It creeps up on you,” she admits.

In a third attempt to grill the actor, Ryan deploys Jackman, who starts out tough, asking why he thinks it’s OK “to be messing with my best buddy’s wife.”

Hugh menacingly explains that in Australia “you can’t even get into preschool unless you take a person’s life with your own bare hands. Twice.”

Sklenar diffuses the situation by praising Jackman and enthusing about his “triumph” in Les Misérables.

In the end, the attempt to confront Sklenar backfires completely, with all three singing his praises backstage and Jackman gushing, “I think we found the next Wolverine!”

It Ends with Us is in theaters Aug. 9.

Peacock

NBC has announced Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update co-anchors will once again team up, this time to host Peacock’s first ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.

The special will drop on the network’s sister streamer on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. 

The stand-up action will stream live from The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, in front of an in-person audience. Onstage will be “drop-ins only,” Peacock says, “featuring Colin and Michael’s favorite NYC club comics, fresh faces, and maybe even some names you already know and love.”

The special will showcase “both up-and-coming and established comics in New York,” with Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin’ acting as the musical entertainment.

