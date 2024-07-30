In Brief: Emma Samms back to ‘General Hospital’, and more

In Brief: Emma Samms back to ‘General Hospital’, and more

Variety reports Emma Samms, whose character Holly Sutton was last seen on General Hospital in 2023, will be returning to the ABC soap in early September. Samms, whose initial run on GH began in 1982, joins Jonathan Jackson, who returns as Lucky Spencer, and Rick Hearst, who’ll reprise his role as Ric Lansing after an eight-year absence. Further details on their comebacks are being kept under wraps …

FX has given a series order to Snowflakes, “a twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet,” according to the cable channel. The half-hour comedy, from The Tonight Show writers Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, stars newcomers Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. Snowflakes is set to launch in 2025 …

Netflix has picked up the documentary series Famous Last Words, which showcases “the final major interviews from cultural icons,” according to Variety. Those subjects — including notable musicians, athletes, comedians, actors, business leaders and politicians — secretly film their conversations, which are aired only after the person has died, resulting in “a time capsule containing intimate conversations that capture the heartfelt reflections of luminaries” …

Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and more all-in on ‘Poker Face’ season 2
ABC Audio has confirmed that Mandalorian Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and Gaby Hoffmann are all in for the second season of Peacock’s series Poker Face.

The Emmy-winning mystery-of-the-week series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, blessed with the ability to determine if someone is lying to her. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda “and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve,” the streamer says.

The series was nominated for four Emmys in its inaugural season in 2023, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nom for Lyonne, and the first-ever win for Peacock thanks to Tony-winning co-star Judith Light taking home an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series trophy.

Francis Ford Coppola announces he’s opening the All-Movie Hotel
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is teasing a “cinematic oasis” for fans and filmmakers that he’s dubbed the All-Movie Hotel.

The destination in Peachtree City, Georgia, is the first U.S. location of Coppola’s The Family Coppola Hideaway boutique chain, which started in Belize and now includes seven properties, including Guatemala, Argentina and Italy.

According to the ad copy, it is a “first of its kind” facility, “offering both hospitality and facilities needed to make films on any scale, from smaller independent movies to larger-budget endeavors, as well as a destination for film fans interested in the magic of moviemaking.”

In fact, Coppola completed post-production on his star-packed Megalopolis at that very location.

“I envisioned The All-Movie Hotel to be a space where filmmakers could truly immerse themselves in the creative process, fostering a collaborative environment that inspires innovation,” Coppola said in a video promoting the endeavor.

The All-Movie Hotel’s amenities include “27 luxurious suites and rooms designed personally by Francis Coppola,” as well as “state-of-the-art post-production facilities … including two edit suites with laser projection and Meyer Sound 2.1 monitoring,” editing bays, bluescreen facilities and a screening room. 

Check out the location here.

HBO drops new teaser for series ‘Dune: Prophecy’
HBO has just dropped a new teaser to its forthcoming small-screen spin-off of the Warner Bros. blockbuster Dune franchise, along with news it will debut in November.

As reported, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides on the big screen, and “follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” according to the network.

“You wish to serve the great houses, and shape the flow of power, you must first exert power over yourself,” a woman says in voice-over, as a group of the powerful sorority stand with their arms folded.

Debuting in the fall, the series is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson‘s book Sisterhood of Dune, based on the world created by legendary sci-fi author Frank Herbert.

“The more influence our sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make,” one of the group’s leaders warns the others.

“Our hands our poised on the levers of power, but yet our grasp on it is still fragile,” Emily Watson‘s Valya says. “I am trying to protect the Imperium.”

The teaser shows there are plenty who aren’t happy about the “sorceresses” having so much influence over the empire’s rulers, which includes Mark Strong‘s Emperor Corrino.

A title card reads “True power begins with control,” referencing The Voice, a powerful hypnotic-like skill the Bene Gesserit practice.

Watson’s character ends the teaser with a stern, “Sacrifices must be made.”

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television; Legendary produced the Academy Award-winning film and its hit sequel.

The series also stars Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Yerin Ha.

