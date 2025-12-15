In brief: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 new photos and more

In brief: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 new photos and more

Helena Bonham Carter could be checking in at The White Lotus. Deadline reports that the actress is in early talks for a starring role in season 4 of the drama series from Mike White. This new season will be set in France. Casey Boys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, confirmed in November that casting had begun for the next season of the popular series …

HBO Max has released a brand-new trailer teasing its upcoming 2026 programming. The video shows off first looks at Euphoria season 3, House of the Dragon season 3 and The Pitt season 2, among many others. A24 also released new images from season 3 of Euphoria to Instagram. They include photos of Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney in character. “Euphoria Season 3. April 2026 on @hbomax,” A24’s caption reads …

Two big names from the Taylor Sheridan universe are teaming up for a new film. Deadline reports that Hassie Harrison is set to act with Brandon Sklenar is the upcoming Western thriller The Rescue for Paramount. The movie will be directed by Potsy Ponciroli from a script by John Fusco

In brief: ‘Sharknado 7’ coming in 2026 and more

The Conjuring: Last Rites is headed to HBO Max. The horror film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 21 before it premieres on HBO linear on Nov. 22. The movie stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy and had the largest global opening for a horror movie with $187 million worldwide …

A new Star Trek film seems to be in the works. Deadline reports that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are looking to write, produce and direct an original Star Trek movie for Paramount Pictures. While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say the film would be a completely new take on Star Trek and would not be connected to any film or TV series that came before it …

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s killer sharks flying through the sky … again. Variety reports that the seventh Sharknado film is on the way. The movie, called Sharknado Origins, will begin production later in 2025 with a summer 2026 release being eyed. Anthony Ferrante is set to return as its director while the cast will be announced at a later date …

 

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian
John Candy in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there’d been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about ‘Nebraska’
Poster for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/20th Century Studios

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, focuses on the making of the rocker’s 1982 album Nebraska, but some may be wondering why it isn’t a full-blown biopic on The Boss.

The movie is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film’s director, Scott Cooper, tells Entertainment Weekly that he liked the “intimacy” of the source material.

“It wasn’t about Bruce Springsteen, the icon and stadium-filling rock star,” Cooper tells the mag. “It was about Bruce alone in a rented house, trying to understand himself and his unresolved trauma through song.”

He adds that the book “captured the tension between the myth of Bruce Springsteen and the man.”

“That’s where the film lived for me,” he says. “Not in the spectacle, but in the silence, the hesitation, the uncertainty. I saw a cinematic portrait of an artist who was willing to strip himself bare.”

Cooper says the film “isn’t a typical musical biopic,” noting he didn’t want to tell Bruce’s entire story.

“It’s about honoring this particular moment — the stillness, the searching, and the emotional honesty,” he tells EW.

Cooper also had a personal reason for wanting to make a film about Nebraska.

Nebraska was my entry into Bruce Springsteen. I was immediately struck by its minimalist quality, its power,” he says. “It seemed to come from some of the same world that I was accustomed to. You could tell that these were songs that meant something to somebody.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau, opens in theaters Oct. 24.

