In brief: ‘Foundation’ renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

Foundation is coming back for a fourth season. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi series for season 4, with production on the upcoming season set for early 2026. This announcement comes ahead of the season 3 finale of the show, which is based on Isaac Asimov’s series of novels. Emmy-nominated actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris star in the show …

Ricky Gervais is bringing a brand-new adult animated series to Netflix. The comedian has created the show Alley Cats, which follows a group of feral, British cats who seek companionship and complain about the struggles of their everyday lives. The show will head to the streamer in 2026. Tom BasdenAndrew BrookeDavid EarlKerry GodlimanJo Hartley and Diane Morgan join Gervais in the show’s voice cast …

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are reuniting to develop a new TV series. Deadline reports that the actors are teaming up to adapt the coming-of-age horror novel Jawbone. The book tells the story of Fernanda and Annelise, who are inseparably close friends, until one ends up bound on the floor of a deserted cabin and the other is held hostage by one of her teachers …

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Adam Sandler‘s beloved character, Happy Gilmore, is making his return in Happy Gilmore 2, and things have definitely changed.

Nearly 30 years since Happy first hit the big screen, Happy Gilmore became a ’90s classic that helped launch Sandler into comedy superstardom with its one-liners and over-the-top antics on the golf course.

In an interview with Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America Monday, Sandler shared why he decided to bring Gilmore out of retirement, revealing that fan requests for a sequel finally got to him.

“When I walk down the street a lotta times people will say, ‘You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?'” he shared. “And for 28 years, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No.’ And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Maybe.'”

Sandler said Gilmore’s life now it isn’t quite what it used to be.

“He’s older. He’s a little thicker, as you can tell from one of these camera angles,” Sandler joked. “But Happy Gilmore’s life isn’t perfect right now at the beginning of the movie. And he’s a family man, and he’s gettin’ back into the golf game.”

The film, which was announced by Netflix in May 2024, also boasts a star-studded cast with cameos from Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and even professional golfers.

Strahan asked how Sandler managed to pull such an impressive lineup together.

​​”I don’t know how it happened,” he shared. “We wrote ’em stuff, everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job. Every day, someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”

The movie is also a family affair for Sandler, featuring his wife, Jackie Sandler, and daughters, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler.

Happy Gilmore 2 swings onto Netflix on July 25.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, it is with great joy that I inform you that Bridgerton season 4 has finished production.

Netflix made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram on Friday.

“Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to,” the official Bridgerton account captioned the post.

The video finds stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Hugh Sachs and more changing out of their elaborate costumes and back into their actual, modern-day clothing.

Bridgerton is based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn. The period drama follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they search for love and happiness in London high society.

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Bridgerton season 4 will consist of eight episodes. It arrives on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Jason Bell/Paramount+

MobLand is coming back for more.

Paramount+ has renewed the action-crime series for season 2. The show, which is executive produced by Guy Ritchie, is the second-most-watched original series on the streaming service. It has accumulated 26 million viewers and counting.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the series about two mob families who find themselves in a war that threatens to ruin their empires and lives.

Ronan Bennett created and co-wrote the series, which was executive produced by David C. Glasser and co-written by Jez Butterworth.

“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount and president of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, said. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”

MobLand season 1 premiered on March 30. 

