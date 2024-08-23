In brief: ‘Frasier’ season 2 trailer drops, and more

Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for season 2 of its Frasier revival, premiering Sept. 19. The upcoming season will feature a return to his old radio station, KACL, and the trailer gives us a peek at his reunion with characters from the original series, including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent and Peri Gilpin as Roz. Kelsey’s real-life daughter Greer Grammer also shows up as Roz’s daughter, Alice Doyle, along with Amy Sedaris in an undisclosed role. Patricia Heaton joins season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-ScottNicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye for season 2 …

Ahead of its fifth season premiere on Sept. 9, CBS Media Ventures has renewed The Drew Barrymore Show through the 2025-26 season. “Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. The Drew Barrymore Show is averaging 1.1 million viewers, with nearly 6 billion minutes watched this season, according to CBS Media Ventures …

The Television Academy has announced Greg Berlanti as the 2024 Governors Award recipient. “Greg is an extraordinary creator who consistently delivers characters and stories that are in dialogue with the real world,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “His commitment to representing three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters in particular has paved the way for greater cultural understanding and acceptance of a community that is often under attack in both social and political discourse.” Berlanti will receive his Emmy statuette during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15 …

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In a new interview with Sight & Sound magazine, acclaimed Twin Peaks director David Lynch says he has emphysema and as a result likely won’t direct on set ever again.

The Independent excerpted the chat, in which the 78-year-old filmmaker said he’s “homebound” as a result of the pulmonary condition.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch says. “And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.” What’s more, he says, “I can only walk a short distance before [running] out of oxygen.”

Lynch says he might be able to direct remotely, but added, “I wouldn’t like that so much.”

The filmmaker’s last project was 2017’s acclaimed Twin Peaks: The Return. He has a couple of projects he’s still trying to get off the ground, including the animated Snootworld and his screenplay called Antelope Don’t Run No More. “Well, we don’t know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful,” Lynch said.

Black Bear Pictures, Marfa Peach Company, Edith Productions

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin used to act while he was in prison, but his skills are now on full display in theaters worldwide. He stars as himself in the new movie Sing Sing, a story that brings awareness to the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. The program helps people in prison “develop critical life skills through the arts,” which the org says models an approach “based on human dignity rather than punishment.”

Clarence went back in time — and back to jail — for the role. He tells ABC Audio he was slightly reluctant but decided the overall mission was greater than his fear. 

“I don’t think any of us really want to go voluntarily walk back into a prison, so that wasn’t what we wanted to do at all. Or even put those greens back on, that uniform that identifies you as a prisoner. But the overall purpose of what we was doing is so much bigger than just that apprehension that it outweighed any negative ideas,” he said. “It was really a no-brainer. It was the message that needed to get out … and now we’re glad that it’s out.”

While big names like Colman Domingo and Paul Raci might intimidate some, Clarence says he felt no pressure to work with the actors. “I didn’t feel any pressure because the brothers is just, they just the bros to me now. They’re not big bad Colman or big bad Raci anymore,” he said, noting a brotherhood was formed as they talked about their views on life before working on the film.

“Through that camaraderie, we created the message that we wanted to put out to the world,” Clarence says. “All of us had a hand in creating this message because this camaraderie was built on trust first.”

Netflix/Melinda Sue Gordon

In its latest straight-to-streaming big budget sequel, Netflix may just have teased an upcoming one.

In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the franchise, Eddie Murphy‘s title character is aboard a stolen police helicopter being flown — badly — by Joseph Gordon Levitt‘s Detective Bobby Abbott when they crash-land onto a golf course.

The accident interrupts the game of an irate golfer — played by none other than Christopher McDonald, who Happy Gilmore fans know better as golf pro Shooter McGavin.

While McDonald is credited only as “Golfer” in the Beverly Hills Cop fourquel, logically anybody else could have played the part, so getting the veteran character actor back on the golf course had to be deliberate — especially because McDonald will appear in the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler hit that’s bound for Netflix in 2025 or 2026.

Fans noticed it, too, with one expressing online, “Is Netflix building an old movie movie-verse? Why is Shooter McGavin in Beverly Hills Cop 4?”

