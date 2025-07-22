In brief: ‘Futurama’ season 13 release date and more

A new Wonder Woman film will be flying into theaters. That is, after Ana Nogueira finishes its screenplay. DC Studios has hired Nogueira to pen a Wonder Woman reboot film, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans film for the studio. Nogueira also wrote the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock

All 10 episodes of Futurama‘s season 13 are set to drop at once on Hulu. The new season, which is part of the show’s revival that began in 2023, will debut on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. According to its official synopsis, season 13 finds Bender “rampaging out of control” while “Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love!” …

Jake Johnson is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Deadline reports that Johnson joins the Apple TV+ dark comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer …

Ariana Grande joins cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’
After starring in Wicked — and receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance — Ariana Grande will get to show off her comedic chops on the big screen once again.

Deadline reports that Ariana has joined the cast of Meet the Parents 4, the next installment in the Ben Stiller/Robert De Niro comedy franchise. The movie is expected to arrive Nov. 25, 2026, just over a year after Ariana’s Wicked: For Good hits theaters. 

In addition to Stiller and De Niro, original cast members Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are returning for the film, which is being directed and written by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous installments. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as well as details about who Ariana will play in the film.

Overall, the three Meet the Parents films — the 2000 original, the 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers and 2010’s Little Fockers — have grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, according to Deadline.

Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 cast
I got a text! It reveals the hot new bombshells about to enter the villa.

Peacock has announced the new group of Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 7.

The 10 contestants consist of five women and five men who come from all over the U.S.

Joining the season 7 cast are Ace Greene from LA, Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida, Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeremiah Brown from LA, Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama, Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island USA season 7 premieres on June 3. New episodes will drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.

Additionally, the popular aftershow Love Island Aftersun will return to Peacock on June 7 with new episodes every Saturday. Its hosts will be announced at a later date.

Jason Bateman, Jude Law series ‘Black Rabbit’ gets Netflix release date
Jason Bateman‘s upcoming limited series with Jude Law now has a release date.

The upcoming New York City-set drama Black Rabbit will arrive Sept. 18 on Netflix.

Black Rabbit follows brothers who learn how far family and the pursuit of success can push a person to the edge. Law stars as Jake, the owner of a restaurant and VIP lounge called The Black Rabbit. The place is poised to be the hottest spot in the city. When his brother Vince, played by Bateman, unexpectedly returns to the business, trouble follows.

“Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit,” according to an official description from Netflix.

In addition to starring in the show, Bateman also directed its first two episodes. His Ozark co-star Laura Linney directed the third and fourth episodes of the series.

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up,” Bateman told Netflix. “Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Cleopatra Coleman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Troy Kotsur and Odessa Young also star in the upcoming limited series.

