In brief: ‘Good Omens’ returning with one 90-minute episode and more

In brief: ‘Good Omens’ returning with one 90-minute episode and more

The third and final season of the Prime Video series Good Omens will be short and sweet. The entire season will consist of one 90-minute episode. Neil Gaiman‘s fantasy series follows various characters, all trying to either encourage or prevent an imminent Armageddon, as seen through the eyes of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley — played respectively by Michael Sheen and David Tennant. Jon Hamm also stars as Gabriel, the leader of the forces of Heaven. Gaiman, who had contributed to the writing of the series finale, will not be involved with the show when production resumes in 2025, after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women back in July …

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for Prime Target, the new conspiracy thriller starring The White Lotus breakout Leo Woodall and Black Adam‘s Quintessa Swindell. The series, according to the streaming service, follows Woodall as a brilliant young mathematician on the verge of a major breakthrough that will give him the key to every computer in the world. An unseen enemy trying to destroy his idea throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent played by Swindell, who helps him unravel the conspiracy. The series launches with two episodes on Jan. 22 …

Variety reports Margot Robbie‘s production company LuckyChap is once again teaming up with its Barbie collaborators Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group for a feature film adaptation based on Emily Brontë‘s classic novel Wuthering Heights, in which she’ll star opposite Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi. According to Variety, MRC is financing the film, LuckyChap is producing, and Emerald Fennell wrote and will direct and produce the adaptation …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon do fun dance while “a thousand miles away” from each other
Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon do fun dance while “a thousand miles away” from each other
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon just proved that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.

The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a social media dance trend to the viral song “Disco” by Surf Curse.

“Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together,” Bacon said in the caption of the post.

Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.

In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Their long-distance dance got more than 170,000 likes in just a day, as well as shout outs from fans and their famous friends, including writer-director James Gunn, who directed Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and someone who knows a little about cutting a rug, Dancing with the StarsJulianne Hough.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘New York After Dark’: Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Peacock’s first live comedy special
‘New York After Dark’: Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Peacock’s first live comedy special
Peacock

NBC has announced Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update co-anchors will once again team up, this time to host Peacock’s first ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.

The special will drop on the network’s sister streamer on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. 

The stand-up action will stream live from The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, in front of an in-person audience. Onstage will be “drop-ins only,” Peacock says, “featuring Colin and Michael’s favorite NYC club comics, fresh faces, and maybe even some names you already know and love.”

The special will showcase “both up-and-coming and established comics in New York,” with Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin’ acting as the musical entertainment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and more
In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and more

Pat Sajak took home his first hosting Emmy in 26 years at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Sajak, who co-hosted Wheel of Fortune, alongside Vanna Whitefor decades before handing the reins to Ryan Seacrest, won for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for the final his final season. Sajak previously won the award in 1993, 1997 and 1998. Despite his retirement, Sajak will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Oct. 7 …

Deadline reports The Perfect Couple‘s Eve Hewson is in early talks to star in Stephen Spielberg‘s upcoming project. Details of the as yet untitled film are still unknown. Hewson previously appeared in Spielberg’s 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies. She’ll next be seen in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters

Todd Stashwick, best known for playing Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard, has been tapped to join Paul Bettany and James Spader in Marvel Studios’ untitled Vision series, the spin-off to the award-winning WandaVision, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bettany and Spader will reprise their respective Marvel roles as Vision and Ultron in the upcoming series. The show will reportedly follow Vision, the android who fell in love with Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff — aka the Scarlet Witch — and was destroyed by Thanos — played by Josh Brolin — in Avengers: Infinity War before being magically brought back to life in WandaVision. Bettany also played a white, government-rebuilt version of the droid in that series, on which the new show centers. Sources tell THR that Stashwick will play an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses. Not coincidentally, Stashwick’s executive producer on Picard was Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner of Vision

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.