In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adds Sophia Bush and more

In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adds Sophia Bush and more

Variety reports Seann William Scott, best known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie movies, has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, alongside series stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The comedy centers on Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop,” played by Allen, according to the official logline. “When Matt’s estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” Scott will play Gabriel, “family friend of Matt & Riley who works in the shop with Matt” …

One Tree Hill alumna Sophia Bush has been added the cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in a major recurring role for the medical drama’s 21st season, according to Deadline. Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, “an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan,” per the outlet. She joins former Grey’s cast members Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales and the series’ director/executive producer Debbie Allen. Bush will make her first appearance in episode six, airing Nov. 7 …

Stranger Things alum Mason Dye has been tapped for a guest-starring role in the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series The Boys, according to Variety. He will appear in the role of Bombsight, “a Supe who starred in the early Vought superhero film The Curse of Fu Manchu in the 1950s.” Dye joins Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, who will appear in an undisclosed role. The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Witney Carson join ‘DWTS’ season 33, ‘Wizards Beyond Wavery Place’ sets premiere date and more
In brief: Witney Carson join ‘DWTS’ season 33, ‘Wizards Beyond Wavery Place’ sets premiere date and more

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in a video message on Good Morning America that she’ll be returning to the ballroom for the show’s 33rd season. “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” she continued. Carson and dance partner Alfonso Ribeiro took home the trophy in 2014. Ribeiro, who now hosts the show, will also return this season, along with co-host Julianne Hough and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The Dancing with the Stars cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4. The new season premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

“We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” Chase Stokes‘ John B says in a new trailer for Netflix’s Outer Banks, which dropped Aug. 29. “That’s where the story should have ended. But really, it’s just the beginning.” The series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The White LotusLeo Woodall has been tapped to star alongside Dustin Hoffman in the upcoming crime thriller Tuner, according to Deadline. The movie follows “a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes,” per the outlet …

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, is set to premiere with two episodes on Oct. 29, according to Deadline. It was also announced that Disney Channel alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes in season 1. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows David Henrie as an adult version of his Justin Russo character, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but is forced to dust off his magical skills to mentor Billie, a wizard-in-training played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal
‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn’t the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline

A “first-look” arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.

According to the trade, the show’s 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.

During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, “10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I’d get my life together … and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.”

He added, “Now I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don’t know much about this life … but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.