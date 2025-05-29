In brief: ‘Hacks’ renewed for season 5 and more

Hacks has been renewed for a fifth season. The comedy series has scored the renewal for season 5 on Max ahead of the season 4 finale, which debuts on Thursday. The show won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series for its third season and has garnered 48 Emmy nominations overall. Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky created the show, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

Peacock has announced the season 3 cast of its reality competition series House of Villains. The show, which is hosted by Joel McHale, brings 11 reality all-stars together to compete for the chance to win $200,000 and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns for her third season, this time joining Tom Sandoval, Christine Quinn and more …

Season 2 of The Gentlemen has officially begun production. The Netflix series, which is inspired by the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, follows Theo James‘ Eddie. Season 2 follows Eddie as he has just become the new Duke of Halstead. Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings also return for season 2, which has yet to announce its release date …

Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Jesse Plemons volunteers as tribute.

The actor has been cast to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It’s the movie adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released on March 18.

The character Plutarch Heavensbee appeared in Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay films as the Head Gamemaker of The Hunger Games and also a leader of the rebellion. He was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in those films, the latter which happened to be his final film role.

Plemons and Hoffman worked together on the 2012 film The Master, where Plemons played Hoffman’s son.

In this new novel, a young Plutarch Heavensbee captures the reaping of the tributes in District 12.

This new prequel film will begin filming in July. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie that revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story. Plemons joins the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

In brief: ‘Stranger Things’ stage play documentary trailer and more
Ted Danson‘s wife is joining the season 2 cast of A Man On the Inside. Mary Steenburgen has joined the Netflix comedy series in a lead role for the second season, Deadline reports. The show, which was created by Mike Schur, will follow an anthology format, with Danson’s Charles taking on a new case every season. While season 1 found the character undercover at a retirement home, season 2 will see him sleuthing at a liberal arts college …

Brad Pitt‘s upcoming film The Heart of the Beast has found its co-star. Anna Lambe will act alongside Pitt in the action-adventure film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. David Ayer will direct the movie from a script by Cameron Alexander. The story follows a former Army Special Forces soldier who fights for survival with his combat dog after his plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness …

Netflix has taken Hawkins, Indiana, to the stage, and it’s giving fans a front row seat to it all. The streamer has released the trailer for Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a documentary about the West End stage play set in the universe of its popular series Stranger Things. The film arrives on Netflix on April 15 …

Cate Blanchett plans on retiring from acting one day: ‘I am serious’
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett is preparing her fans for her eventual retirement.

The actress has plans to retire from acting in the near future, as she told Radio Times in a recent interview.

Blanchett told the outlet she wasn’t sure calling herself an actress was an accurate descriptor anymore.

“It’s because I’m giving up,” Blanchett said. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The star has wrapped on the upcoming Jim Jarmusch film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. It is set to be released sometime later in 2025. She is also currently filming the comedy film Alpha Gang, directed by David and Nathan Zellner, of which she also serves as a producer. There is no word on if she will continue acting past those projects.

Blanchett also spoke about how being a celebrity is not something she took to easily.

“I make more sense in motion. It’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed,” Blanchett said. “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

